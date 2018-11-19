MUSIC
Catch Snoop Dogg on the 2018 Puff Puff Pass Tour — Presented by MERRY JANE
Published on November 19, 2018

Snoop Dogg and friends are coming to a city near you for the 2018 Puff Puff Pass Tour Presented by MERRY JANE. The tour, now in its third year, features many of hip-hop’s top legends, like Warren G and Too $hort, along with some young up-and-comers.

The original “Puff Puff Pass Tour” debuted in September 2001 and included artists like Kurupt, Warren G, The Liks, The Eastsidaz, Bad Azz, and Doggy’s Angels. The month-long series was integrated into the 2004 concert film “Bigg Snoop Dogg’s Puff Puff Pass Tour."

Snoop is just coming off his semi-autobiographical musical titled Redemption of a Dogg, which features music from his recent gospel-inspired LP Bible of Life. The musical was written by Je’Caryous Johnson and co-stars singer Tamar Braxton.

Tickets for the Puff Puff Pass Tour are on sale now and dates and venues are listed below.

1542662871068_image1(3).jpeg

TOUR DATES

November 24: Las Vegas, NV Orleans Arena

December 1: Corpus Christi, TX Whataburger Field

December 2: Round Rock, TX Dell Diamond

December 6: Richmond, VA Richmond Coliseum

December 7: Baltimore, MD UMBC Event Center

December 8: Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

December 15: Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

December 20: Hollywood FL Hard Rock Cafe

December 27: Hawaii Aloha Stadium

January 4, 2019: Boston, MA TBD

January 5, 2019: Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Visit www.puffpuffpasstour2018.com for more details and ticket information.

MERRY JANE Staff
MERRY JANE is based in Los Angeles, California and is dedicated to elevating the discussion around cannabis culture.
