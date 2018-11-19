Catch Snoop Dogg on the 2018 Puff Puff Pass Tour — Presented by MERRY JANE

Snoop Dogg and friends are coming to a city near you for the 2018 Puff Puff Pass Tour Presented by MERRY JANE. The tour, now in its third year, features many of hip-hop’s top legends, like Warren G and Too $hort, along with some young up-and-comers.

The original “Puff Puff Pass Tour” debuted in September 2001 and included artists like Kurupt, Warren G, The Liks, The Eastsidaz, Bad Azz, and Doggy’s Angels. The month-long series was integrated into the 2004 concert film “Bigg Snoop Dogg’s Puff Puff Pass Tour."

Snoop is just coming off his semi-autobiographical musical titled Redemption of a Dogg, which features music from his recent gospel-inspired LP Bible of Life. The musical was written by Je’Caryous Johnson and co-stars singer Tamar Braxton.

Tickets for the Puff Puff Pass Tour are on sale now and dates and venues are listed below.

TOUR DATES

November 24: Las Vegas, NV Orleans Arena

December 1: Corpus Christi, TX Whataburger Field

December 2: Round Rock, TX Dell Diamond

December 6: Richmond, VA Richmond Coliseum

December 7: Baltimore, MD UMBC Event Center

December 8: Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

December 15: Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

December 20: Hollywood FL Hard Rock Cafe

December 27: Hawaii Aloha Stadium

January 4, 2019: Boston, MA TBD

January 5, 2019: Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena