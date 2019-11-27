Inside the CBD Craze: the Hottest Health Commodity in Cannabis

C-B-D. Those three letters dominate the contemporary discussions of cannabis — and rightly so. Over the past few years, CBD products have flooded the market in myriad forms. The stuff seems to be everywhere!

Initially, the CBD explosion raised some concerns, which is normal with any suddenly popular material intended for human ingestion. In short order, though, scientific studies and user countless testimonies confirmed CBD as an entirely constructive and positive presence in modern life.

Today, consumers can find CBD in a vast array of products, including health items that target issues such as anxiety, depression, and inflammation, as well as in beauty goods, beverages, dietary supplements, pet treats, and beyond.

It’s great. From here, CBD only looks to be getting more ubiquitous and diversified. That’s the upside. But as the CBD market continues to soar — and it’s predicted to reach a net value of $20 billion over the next two years — so have CBD oil prices. That’s not the only downside, either, considering there’s no official quality control yet, making it too easy for companies to cut corners on product and hike up prices.

Although, increasing costs are a bummer, it’s a fact of life — especially in the cannabis game. Aside from pricing, however, some consumers also voice confusion regarding the proper dosage of CBD oil to use for their desired outcome. That’s on top of being unsure as to what they should be paying for it. So what’s a consumer to do?

Never mope, MERRY JANE’s got the dope! What follows is a FAQ guide regarding how and why CBD oil presently costs what it does, as well as our recommendations for CBD products that are worth every single bang for your buck.

How Much Should CBD Oil Cost and Why Are Prices Through the Roof?

Depending on strength, CBD oil can range anywhere between $30 to more than $200. From seed-to-sale, companies must carry out numerous operational steps to produce CBD. These steps include cultivation, extraction, processing, and manufacturing. So, there’s a ton of costs along the way.

The first of those costs involve agriculture: Land acquisition, hemp seeds, farming, cultivating, and the labor that goes into all that. The average cost to harvest an acre of hemp is around $300-$350. So, multiply that by hundreds of acres — the size of many hemp farms — and you’ve got yourself a hefty overhead.

Once the hemp plant is harvested, however, the next step of producing CBD oil is the extraction process. A lot of companies use a CO2 extraction process to remove cannabinoids from the plant. Dominant cannabinoids include THC-A , CBD , CBG , THCV , terpenes , flavinoids , and other compounds.

But the running cost of C02 extraction can range from $135,000 to $150,000 for each harvest. Even if you are not growing your own hemp, the cost of extraction is still extremely expensive, which is why extracts are expensive.

Then, CBD companies have to account for packaging and distribution costs in order to produce a consistent product. It adds up!

What Is Actually in CBD Oil?

Three different forms of CBD oil are commonly sold today: Isolate, full-spectrum, and broad spectrum. The three different classes of CBD appear to be quite similar, however, each type differs not only in price but also in the effect it has when consumed. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Isolate

Scientifically, an isolate is a compound in a pure form. Thus, CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD because the extraction process removes all other cannabinoids. CBD isolate is extracted from hemp plants and contains little to no levels of THC.

CBD isolate is best suited for individuals who are recommended to take high doses of CBD. It’s also perfect for those who’re subjected to drug screenings, as it has no THC in it so it won’t cause you to test positive for weed. Furthermore, it has no psychoactive effects, which a lot of people like.

Full-Spectrum

On the other hand, full-spectrum CBD is an extract that includes all of the cannabinoids found in the extraction process, including terpenes and other compounds.

Recent studies show that full spectrum CBD has more therapeutic benefits than CBD isolate, including higher and faster levels of relief for users because it has all of the plant’s compounds in tact.

Full-spectrum CBD is the right choice for those who are recommended a specific THC to CBD ratio, or who have certain conditions that might require the full spectrum of cannabinoids from the hemp plant.

Broad Spectrum

Broad spectrum CBD gives people the best of both worlds: it’s sort of a combination of full-spectrum CBD and CBD isolate. Broad spectrum CBD oil contains a wide range of compounds found within the hemp plant, including CBD, CBC, CBN, CBG, etc. But similarly to CBD Isolate, broad spectrum contains zero THC.

The Best CBD Oil Products for Your Money

MERRY JANE has curated the following selection of companies and products at different price points to highlight a range of costs, dosages, and choices when it comes to purchasing CBD items. Each one gets our highest and happiest recommendation.

Tribe CBD

Beyond their high-quality, broad spectrum CBD oil products, Tribe CBD is a trailblazer in the field of transparent pricing. The company highlights its seed-to-sale approach and works with organic farmers and producers. Tribe is committed to introducing the finest CBD products for the mainstream and building a brand for the people.

Tribe’s popular 500mg CBD oil comes in a 30mL bottle currently sells for $37.99, and is half the standard industry price of $0.15 per milligram coming in at $0.075 per milligram.

Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web broke out early in emerging mainstream CBD markets, and the company remains a popular consumer go-to for all the right reasons. Charlotte’s Web offers a wide variety of product options, and also features a blend of various cannabinoids in a broad spectrum formulation.

Also comes in a 30mL bottle with 500mg of hemp extract, which comes in right at the standard price of $0.15 per milligram.

Joy Organics

Joy Organics got into the CBD game following wholly positive personal experiences. The company has developed a trusted brand providing a wide range of broad spectrum CBD products, and they’re competitive with their pricing for CBD oil.

Their tincture comes in a 30mL bottle with 500mg of broad spectrum CBD, coming in at $0.12 per milligram.

CBD FX

CBD FX is a growing CBD brand that carries a variety of product lines. Their products contain a full spectrum CBD formulation with has small amounts of THC for a whole plant effect. They are also competitive with their pricing.

They carry a 30mL bottle with 500mg of full spectrum CBD, coming in at $0.12 per milligram.

CBD Gummies Price Roundup

As gummies surge in popularity as a CBD delivery system, here’s a selection of MERRY JANE endorsed gummie products that deliver top quality results for their prices.

Tribe CBD Gummies

Tribe CBD Gummies provide 10mg of broad spectrum CBD oil in each berry gummy for easy dosing. They’re a great value and are naturally sweetened with fruit juice, agave syrup, and natural flavoring. Tribe CBD Gummies are especially great when you’re on the go.

Joy Organics

Joy’s gummies are delicious and dependable. Eacy gummy contains 20mg of CBD. To stay away from artificial sweeteners, these gummies are flavored with apple juice, stevia and agave.

CBD FX

Ever enlightened, CBD FX has a line of gummies featuring vegan gummy bears. Each gummy bear contains 5mg of broad spectrum CBD, and has a coating of natural cane sugar for maximum flavor and sweetness.

