Dr. Frank Is “Myth Busting” the Misinformation That Medical Cannabis Is Addictive

Beverly Hills-based Dr. Frank D’Ambrosio is a medical cannabis ‘myth buster.’ Within the world of medical cannabis he’s a pioneer and has worked for six years providing medical marijuana cards for patients in California. His practice is now one of the busiest in California.

It all stems from 20 years working as an orthopaedic surgeon, where he was constantly trying to resolve patients’ problems with muscle pain relief. Medical cannabis proved revolutionary in terms of being consistent and highly effective — without side effects. He was so impressed that he switched the mat for the leaf.

As part of his mission to untangle the lies and smears that medical cannabis has suffered due to the federal government and Big Pharma, Dr. Frank is all about education and transparency. “#CannabisIsAMedicine is my mantra,” says Dr. Frank D’Ambrosio. “It’s the ultimate DIY treatment that can be applied to so many ailments from PMT, to PTSD, to epilepsy, MS to IBS even bipolar disorder, cancer, and diabetes. It truly empowers people in ways I haven’t seen anything else.”

Dr. Frank has started to use his simple Italian cooking as a visual aid to explain the benefits of medical cannabis and to dispel all the misnomers about medical cannabis.

Naysayers, in Dr. Frank’s opinion, are the Big Pharma lobbyists who are resisting change. The opioid crisis, which the pharmaceutical industry economically benefits from, is increasing unabated. As Dr. Frank D’Ambrosio says: “No one has ever overdosed from medical cannabis.”

Dr. Frank D’Ambrosio believes so much more needs to be done in order to open up the floodgates to proper research. “Decriminalizing medical cannabis is the first stage. Bringing it out of the closest is key so the benefits can be properly understood and any risks mitigated by medical professionals,” he says.

On November 12th, 2018, Dr. Frank flew to Geneva, Switzerland to contribute research and analysis to the World Health Organization’s Expert Committee on Drug Dependence, which will report back to the United Nations. Dr. Frank gave evidence from his five-year research, a 4,287 patient survey called ‘Can Cannabis Be Used to Replace Addictive Pharmaceuticals?’