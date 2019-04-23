Can CBD Oil Help Treat My Anxiety?

CBD oil is having a major moment . It’s 2019, and it’s everywhere , and in everything — from water and candy , to beauty products and pet products . We have to talk a little about the science behind this crazy cool compound, as it will help us better understand how it can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. Lets face it, if you’re a human on planet earth living in 2019 — you know a little something about one or all of these ailments. Let’s start with some facts about cannabidiol:

CBD, aka cannabidiol, is a cannabinoid, like THC. They are both present in the cannabis plant. Unlike THC, CBD does not have psychoactive properties. It does not get you high in the same way as THC, though overconsumption can still lead to intense side effect .

. CBD activates the 5-HT1A serotonin receptor (which stimulates serotonin production), resulting in an anti-anxiety effect. This receptor is involved in a range of neurological and biological processes, some of which include: pain perception, anxiety, addiction, sleep, nausea, vomiting, and appetite.

The FDA has approved the use of hemp-derived CBD.

CBD has been used for ages now, and really started to go mainstream in about 2014. So, if you’re still on the fence about it, but are getting closer to giving it a try because you're hearing everyone and their mom talking about it… you should take the plunge!

We all live fast-paced, hectic, lives. Our busy schedules, responsibilities, work, money, family life, and more all heavily impact our well-being. Staying balanced, and making healthy choices, is of course the best form of treatment for common stressors. That said, most of us are too busy to stay well-balanced. So infusing something as simple as CBD oil into our lives to help relieve anxiety is a pretty simple, easy choice when trying to help ourselves. And there are many options for purchasing and ingesting CBD oil.

- Edibles

- Oils & Tinctures

- Topicals

- Inhalants

Some things to keep in mind when figuring out the right dose for you:

- Age, weight, and intensity of your symptoms play a key role in determining the right dosage



- Start with small doses



- Be consistent with your dosing



- You can't overdose on CBD, but if you start feeling nauseous or dizzy, pull pack a bit on the dose



- Talk to the manufacturer and your health care professional — tailor your regime to fit your needs

</p>

CBD oil is a great alternative for those who want to feel relaxed without feeling high, or intoxicated. It’s a natural choice, and works on an organic level with our bodies. Every one of us has a built-in cannabinoid processor called the endocannabinoid system, specifically designed for interacting with cannabinoids. This system controls the functions that involve appetite, mood, and memory.

If you’re interested in healthy alternatives to modern medicinal approaches for treating anxiety, you should definitely look into adding pure CBD oil to your life routine. Just as you take vitamin C, or any other supplements to improve the quality of your life, CBD oil might belong in the mix. You’ll never know until you give it a try!

