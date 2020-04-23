Yummy Gummies: The 15 Best CBD Gummy Snacks Available Now

We live in the era of cannabidiol, or CBD . And we’re all living better as a result.

CBD is a gateway for mainstream culture to experience cannabis as medicine. It’s currently consumed to address major medical issues such as chronic pain, anxiety, inflammation, depression, arthritis, acne, neurological conditions, and even cancer-related symptoms. The power of this cannabinoid can’t be ignored.

Numerous CBD users also report that a regular dose helps improve sleep , mental clarity, and promotes calmness and security.

In terms of how to take it , CBD is available in oils, capsules, creams, vape products, drinks, and even suppositories. Still, CBD edibles are among the hottest cannabis products on the market. Why? Because nothing seems to help the medicine go down with more satisfaction than CBD gummies .

That’s why we put together a list of our favorite 15 CBD gummy products. After much testing, we broke down the ones that taste best, work fastest, and pack the most benefits in a bite. Chew away and chill, friends!

Penguin CBD

Penguin CBD gummies deliver the comfort of the classic sour gummy worm, but with the added benefits of CBD power. If you’re just jumping into the CBD world, this is the brand to start with and, we confidently predict, the one to which you’ll keep going back.

Cannabis gummies often have an, uh, “earthy” taste (and that’s putting it nicely). But Penguin’s CBD treats taste like real-deal gummy worms from the candy aisle. The active ingredient makes them 20 times better, though. The CBD also acts fast without ever making you feel high. It’ will, however, make you feel ultra-chill.

</p>

Soft and tantalizing, Penguin CBD gummies come in packages of 30 worms. Each worm contains 10mg of pure CBD. The company’s motto also precisely captures the feelings we felt after falling in love with this product: “Keep calm and waddle on.”

Verma Farms

Hawaii’s big kahuna among CBD makers imbues the spirit of aloha into each of its CBD gummy lines. You can taste it and feel it. Verna Farms flavors include Maui Melon, Beary Beach, and Rainbow Worms, as well as a line of sugar-free CBD gummies.

Charlotte's Web

The highly respected Charlotte’s Web genuinely lives up to its motto: “Trust Earned Naturally.” That means you can be confident when trying Charlotte’s Web CBD gummies, which come in varieties named for what they specifically target: Calmness, recovery, and sleep.

CBDistillery

Focusing on “gimmick-free CBD,” the gummies made and sold by CBDistillery are cultivated from non-GMO industrial hemp grown using natural farming practices. CBDistellery’s gummies pack potent vibes and are available in regular and Nighttime forms.

Lord Jones

Style-wise, Lord Jones is divine. Rather than standard bears or worms, Lord Jones offers old fashioned hemp-derived CBD gumdrops — and they’re honestly to die for. The chews and box they come in embody vintage class. But the taste? Forget about it. You’ll feel like royalty eating these glamorous treats.

Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs’s CBD gummies rank high for taste and effects. But they get even more points for the variety they offer. Hemp Bombs offers standard gummies, sleep gummies, and high-potency gummies for seasoned CBD enthusiasts.

</p>

Highland Pharms

All-natural, all delicious, and always effective, Highland Pharms CBD gummies supply a full-spectrum of hemp’s good stuff. That means each gummy contains other cannabinoids beyond CBD such as CBC, CBG, CBN, and more. The more non-intoxicating cannabinoids you ingest, the better you’ll feel!

Joy Organics

Elegant, elevating, and joyful, Joy Organics CBD gummies come in green apple and (our favorite) strawberry lemonade. Be fruitful and enjoy them.

NotPot

NotPot CBD gummies are vegan, lab-tested, and not laced with anything artificial. Sample each of their flavors: Watermelon, pineapple, green apple, blue raspberry, and grape. Just like the company promises: There’s “no shady shit”!

Premium Jane

The Scottsdale-based Premium Jane is an up-front, take-charge operation in terms of cultivating and creating its CBD products, and that certainly goes for their CBD gummies. Each chewy bear embodies Premium Jane’s ongoing commitment to excellence.

Just CBD

When it comes to having variety in flavors, shapes, and sizes, Just CBD takes the cake. They offer CBD gummy bears, CBD gummy worms, CBD emoji faces, and CBD gummy rings (in apple and peach!) that come in containers ranging from personal 250mg jars to a whopping 3000mg “Party Pack.”

Sunday Scaries

The witty, one-of-a-kind CBD outlet, Sunday Scaries, touts its cannabidiol as “the remedy that makes life not so scary.” Sunday Scaries GBD gummies for chillin’ are made from high-quality, broad-spectrum, American-sourced CBD and boosted with vitamins B-12 and D3, which are proven to do a body good.

Fab CBD

</p>

Fab CBD chews are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and awash in scrumptious fruit flavor. It’s good stuff and buying a bottle can do extra good, as Fab is also actively involved with charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

cbdMD

cbdMD aims to provide premium CBD “from seed to shelf,” and if the shelf in question is stocked with the company’s oil gummies, their mission is accomplished.

+PlusCBD

Bolstered with additional phytonutrients, such as vitamin E, +PlusCBD oil gummies come in cherry mango and citrus punch flavors. Boasting just 5mg of CBD per chew, +PlusCBD Oil gummies are the right product for keeping it light.

This was made in partnership with CBD Scout