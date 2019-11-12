YG Faces Backlash After Filming His Daughter Smell a Bag of Weed on Instagram

Photo via

In the latest case of doing it for the ‘gram gone wrong, Los Angeles rapper YG is facing public backlash after posting an Instagram video where he gives his 3-year-old daughter a bag of weed to smell.

The Internet is going crazy over YG allowing his daughter to pick up what seems to be "weed" yet calling it “broccoli” Are they overreacting? Cc @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/dIIpLn6gAo — Gidifeednews (@gidifeedtv) November 9, 2019

The video, which has since been removed from YG’s feed, but has been reposted by multiple music news accounts on Twitter and Instagram, shows the “Who Do You Love?” MC talking to his daughter Harmony as she picks up and smells a sizeable bag of bud.

As she examines the package, YG asks her what’s in the bag, to which she excitedly responds, “broccoli!” YG then asks Harmony what the bag smells like, to which the toddler once again exclaims, “broccoli!”

YG has never been shy about his love for cannabis, speaking frequently about the plant in both his raps and in interviews. But while weed is legal for adults 21 and over to possess and puff in YG’s home state of California, it is still generally frowned upon to consume or carry that stash around kids. And even though YG hasn’t gotten a call from LAPD, he did face criticism on social media.

I’m sorry, but I’m not exposing my child to anything that grown folks partake in. Alcohol, weed, etc. They Will NOT be around none of that shit.



I can’t believe y’all really think what yg did was ok. Like I get it, it’s his child, but really? That’s a bit much.. </p> — Indi 🌻 (@____indiaaaaaa) November 11, 2019

On Twitter, users called YG everything from irresponsible to an idiot. And no matter how legal weed is in the Golden State, other internet users pointed out that the rapper could still get a visit from Child Protective Services concerning the IG video. Considering the recent legal troubles of Florida rapper Kodak Black , who went to jail for filming his young daughter in a room with weed and guns, those worries might not be too far fetched.

YG tripping, he need to delete that before he catch a cps case tf going on with bro 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤯 — Coco 💙🏁 (@xo_divinegreen) November 8, 2019

YG removed the video from his Instagram feed shortly after posting it — perhaps recognizing that backlash would be swift — and has not commented about the situation since.

This past weekend, YG performed at Camp Flog Gnaw in LA, where he brought Stormy Daniels on stage for a rendition of his instant-classic “Fuck Donald Trump.”