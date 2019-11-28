WTF is Space Cake and How Do You Make it?

Whether you’ve just arrived in Amsterdam for a cannabis-themed excursion or simply want to combine your passion for baking and getting baked, this guide will give you all the goods when it comes to space cakes.

Technically speaking, space cakes are single-serving baked goods infused with weed or hash. In Amsterdam, specifically, the term “space” is commonly used as a synonym for “infused with THC.” Thus visitors to the city’s famous coffeeshops will find not only space cakes but space smoothies, muffins, and more.

What Should I Know Before Eating a Space Cake?

The term “space cake” doesn’t correspond to a specific dosage or potency, so past positive experiences should never be used as a guiding metric for future consumption. In other words: just because you had an enjoyable, mellow time when you last dined on space cake, that doesn’t mean the same thing will happen the time you have some.

For this reason, many folks prefer to make their baked goods at home to ensure consistency. While labeling — when accurate — can tell us the amount of THC and CBD in a given space cake, it can not guarantee the even distribution of cannabinoids, nor the quality of the strain utilized. States like California now have laws that require testing to ensure each bite of an edible has an equal amount of THC, but nothing beats your own two hands when it comes to having full knowledge over your edibles.

In terms of the actual experience, the majority of the cannabis one ingests as an edible is converted from Delta-9-THC to 11-hydroxy-THC. The latter is notably potent, which partially explains why many equate the high from edibles as being stronger than the one achieved by smoking or vaporization. This process also explains why edible highs often take anywhere from 30 to 90 minutes to take hold, as well as why they last for far longer than smoking highs.

With this information in mind, space cakes should ideally be consumed in small doses and at times when consumers have no upcoming plans for a number of hours.

How Do I Make a Space Cake?

There are numerous recipes for space cake, both online and published in cookbooks. As the past several years have shown us, cannabis edibles are no longer rudimentary or lacking in flavor. Instead, a flair for culinary showmanship has taken the market by storm, leading to an endless array of new high-end foodstuffs geared towards getting you high.

With this caveat in mind, take the below basic instructions for making space cakes and feel free to customize the recipe to your delight! Add in fruit, spices, cocoa powder or your favorite confection to make your space cakes a one-of-a-kind treat.

Ingredients:

Flour (1 Cup)

Milk (1 Cup)

Eggs (2)

Sugar (¾ Cup)

Butter (¾ Cup)

Hash/Cannabis

Cake Pan (8 x 8)

Directions: