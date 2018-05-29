Wood Harris Talks Breaking Into Hollywood, Balling Above the Rim, and The Wire

Few actors hold it down for hip-hop culture as much as Wood Harris. From his early days on the silver screen alongside Tupac in Above the Rim and starring in Dame Dash’s Harlem classic Paid in Full, to his history-making role as Avon Barksdale in HBO’s The Wire, Harris has been in the spotlight for more than two decades.

On the latest episode of GGN, Harris got stoned with Uncle Snoop in the studio and told stories about making it in the movie industry from humble beginnings on the West Side of Chicago, impressing directors with his skills on the basketball court, and — after chopping it up with Bishop Don “Magic” Juan on an impromptu phone call — broke down Hollywood’s accent-hiding secrets (we’re looking at you, Idris).

So grab your popcorn, fire up your favorite strain, and take a seat alongside the Doggfather for a conversation with one of the industry’s hardest-working thespians. And for more Wood Harris, be sure to check him out alongside Michael B. Jordan in the upcoming sequel Creed 2.