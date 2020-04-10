What Is "MILF Weed" and Why Is This Strain So Special?

Have you ever seen Snoop rap about weed… on Weeds, man?!

For those of you who smoked some of your memories away, the Doggfather himself made a guest appearance on the hit TV show Weeds during its second season. Playing himself, Snoop stepped up to the studio mic and spit, “It’s the MILF Weed / It’s the good mommy smoke / It’s the MILF Weed / Take a toke ‘til ya broke…”

In the show, genius weed breeder Conrad Shepherd (played by Romany Malco) teams up with widowed-housewife Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker) and her son Silas (Hunter Parrish) to sell the dankest, stankiest endo ever to hit the sleepy suburban streets of Agrestic. The herb, dubbed “MILF Weed” by the D-O double-G, would accompany the Botwins throughout the series as they tangled with petty street gangs, monolithic drug cartels, and corrupt DEA agents.

But, in the real world, “MILF Weed” is an actual thing, too.

Spelled MILF Weed, or simply just MILF, Seedfinder describes the strain as a cross between White Widow (appropriate for Nancy) and Train Wreck (also appropriate). Its buds purportedly produce an uplifting head-high for most tokers. But what came first, the real-world MILF strain or Nancy Botwin’s MILF Weed?

A look at Google Trends suggests that people were googling the term “MILF weed” as far back as April 2004, over a year before the series premiere of Weeds, and over two years before Snoop’s guest appearance on the show.

Unfortunately, Google Trends doesn’t provide data before 2004, so whether anyone was looking up “MILF weed” prior to that year is anyone’s guess. Additionally, MERRY JANE was unable to contact the company that bred and sells MILF seeds, Mother Chucker’s Medicinal Cannabis Seed Company, through Twitter or its website (which was inactive at the time of this writing).

Chances are, there really was a MILF strain being smoked around California prior to Weeds’ debut. In the show, the MILF acronym stood for its more commonly known decryption: Mother I’d Like to Fuck. But Mother Chucker’s says its MILF stands for “Marijuana I’d Like to Flower.” Same difference, though, right? Regardless of where the MILF strain truly got its start, it’s probably safe to assume that Weeds popularized the flower variety.

Oh, and a new sequel series of Weeds is coming to your giant flatscreen TV sometime in the near future. We look forward to that day, when smokers the world over can once again follow the trials and tribulations of Weeds’ MILF (the marijuana, not Nancy) while simultaneously blazing on a bowl of real MILF Weed in the comfort of their own homes.