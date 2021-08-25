What Is CBG Wax and Does It Get You High?

While THC and CBD are the most well-known cannabinoids, over 113 different cannabinoids have been discovered within the cannabis plant so far. With research expanding rapidly as more states legalize cannabis, there are sure to be even more cannabinoids to discover.

CBG is beginning to gain traction within the cannabis industry, so we’re here to answer some questions you may have about CBG and all of the wonderful properties that come with it.

First, What Is CBG?

Just like THC and CBD, CBG (or cannabigerol) is a cannabinoid produced naturally in cannabis. Since it is a cannabinoid, it interacts with the body's CB1 receptors (or cannabis receptor type 1, which can be found in the nervous system) and CB2 receptors (or cannabis receptor type 2, which can be found in the immune system).

Dubbed the “parent” cannabinoid, CBG is the cannabinoid from which all other cannabinoids are derived. The cannabis plant produces CBGA (or cannabigerolic acid) which, when exposed to heat, UV light, or certain enzymes, will convert into the cannabinoids we are most familiar with, like THC and CBD.

Since researchers have been able to spend more time with the cannabis plant, they’ve been able to isolate specific cannabinoids and harness them for their beneficial properties. When isolated, CBG doesn’t cause intoxication, though it offers a myriad of potential medicinal benefits that could make CBG a big cannabinoid contender in the cannabis industry.

Will CBG Get You High?

No, CBG will not get you high like THC or delta-8 will. CBG is non-intoxicating, which means it won't get you high. In fact, it’s one of the compounds that helps to balance out the strength of THC. CBG acts as a “buffer” that keeps the THC high tolerable and below trip-level (think acid or ‘shrooms.)

Thankfully, there are still many benefits to using the cannabis plant that don't include getting high. CBG, like CBD, still has many beneficial properties that show potential for medicine, pain and physical therapy, and mental health.

So, What Is CBD Wax, and How's It Different from Other Cannabis Waxes?

"Wax" is a general term for high-potency cannabis concentrates or extracts. CBG wax is no different from THC or CBD waxes other than its primary component is CBG. CBG waxes may contain ample or trace amounts of other cannabinoids, depending on the product and the brand.

Like all waxes, CBG wax is best consumed with a dab rig. However, it can also be rolled into a joint or blunt, or capped on top of a pipe's bowl and smoked. For those of you who like to cook with cannabis, you can infuse edibles with CBG wax. In fact, infusing edibles with CBG wax is one of the best ways to ensure proper dosing and uniformity for your dank dish.

As noted above, CBG will not get you high, but it can complement a THC experience. CBG waxes can taper down the high from THC, so consider adding some to a strain that may give you too much of a rush, or to help a friend come down if they find a dab session too intense.

What Are the Benefits of CBG?

Similar to its cannabinoid siblings THC and CBD, studies show CBG could treat many of the maladies that whole-plant cannabis can also treat, such as:

Pain relief

Inflammation relief

Help with sleeplessness/insomnia

Stimulates appetite

Anxiety relief

Aids in the relief of symptoms associated with depression

Works as an anti-convulsive (helps with seizures/convulsions)

Slows the growth of cancer cells

Promotes healthy cell growth in bones

Promotes healthy cell and neuron growth in the brain

CBG is a cannabinoid that has the potential to medicinally help people in incredible ways. It can also complement the typical smoke or dab session by tapering any anxiety, paranoia, or tension caused by too much THC. However, always talk to your doctor before trying CBG, especially if you're sensitive to cannabis or cannabis products.







