CULTURE
What If Your Favorite Strain Could Talk? What If it Could Sing?
AD
Sit back and listen to the sounds from these sweet strains.
Published on January 25, 2019

Whether it actually helps them grow or not, people love talking to their plants. And why wouldn't they? We cherish our little green buddies like a celluloid member of the family.

But what would happen if your plants could sing back? That’s what one company set to find out.

Canadian based cannabis company Tweed hired a team of dedicated "plant musicologists" (a fake term invented by the company) to record the electrical data from each of their strains, then convert those electrical impulses into a MIDI file.

That MIDI file was then converted into three different sounds, including piano, strings, and synth; each sound originating from a unique Tweed strain. 

Owned by Canopy–Canada's largest licensed weed producer–Tweed proves there’s more to extract from our green friends than some simple THC.

Watch how Tweed did it below:

You can even download the sounds on Tweed's website, and use them to create your own trippy tracks. 


HEMP
NEWS
AGRICULTURE
420
Shelby Fero
FOLLOW
"I'm not too crazy about me either." Follow Shelby on Twitter @shelbyfero
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE