What Are the Best Weed Strains That Are High in CBD?

Let’s face it: when folks are looking to score some weed, they’re looking for strains of cannabis that are high in THC. For the majority of us, the psychoactive properties of marijuana are the herb’s main draw, making THC levels of prime importance. As of late, however, people have gone crazy over the therapeutic properties of cannabidiol. So, flower strains rich in CBD are now in high demand.

Even in states without legal pot, hemp CBD strains are finding a new market thanks to the legalization of the crop through the 2018 Farm Bill. Now, CBD pre-rolls, smokable hemp flower, and other products are popping up everywhere from gas stations to CVS stores to specialized cannabidiol dispensaries.

These high CBD strains offer users the beneficial effects of the cannabinoid without the THC. Research into the benefits of CBD continues, but cannabidiol shows promise as a potential treatment for pain, inflammation, nausea, anxiety, seizure disorders, and sleep problems. CBD is also used as a nutritional supplement to promote overall wellness.

Weed that's high in CBD is available in a range of cannabinoid ratios, including cultivars that routinely deliver a balanced ratio (1:1) of CBD to THC; others with more CBD than THC; and hemp strains with less than 0.3 percent THC by weight. Whatever potency level you’re looking for, there’s a high CBD strain of cannabis out there for you. Here’s a short list of our all-time favorite CBD flower strains.

Charlotte’s Web

Probably one of the most well-known high CBD strains, Charlotte’s Web was made famous when it was featured on the CNN special Weed by Dr. Sanjay Gupta. The strain is named after Charlotte Figi, a young Colorado girl with a severe form of epilepsy that was treated successfully with a high CBD cannabis tincture.

Charlotte’s Web is a cross of industrial hemp with marijuana that was bred by Colorado’s Stanley Brothers. This high CBD strain averages about 17 percent cannabidiol with negligible amounts of THC, making it a popular option for kids or those who want the therapeutic benefits of cannabis without the associated high. The terpenes myrcene and caryophyllene give Charlotte’s Web an earthy, woodsy aroma and flavor.

Cherry Wine

Cherry Wine is a high CBD strain of hemp that is popular with both indoor and outdoor cultivators. The sweet cherry and berry notes blend with caryophyllene to give the varietal a woody or peppery undertone, making it a common choice for pre-rolls and smokable flower in states that don’t have legalized marijuana. CBD levels for Cherry Wine range from 19 percent to 21 percent with low THC — less than 1 percent. Cherry Wine has a calming effect that’s great for relaxation and stress relief.

Ringo’s Gift

Ringo’s Gift is a cross of AC/DC and Harle-Tsu, another strain of cannabis high in CBD. Ringo’s Gift is named after its breeder, Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and early proponent of the therapeutic uses of CBD. The strain has a generous level of CBD, up to 20 percent or higher, with a low THC level that usually tests at around 1 percent. Ringo’s Gift provides a relaxing but alert effect and has an earthy aroma and flavor.

AC/DC

AC/DC is a descendant of Cannatonic, another high CBD strain bred in Spain by Resin Seeds, which is about 50 percent sativa and 50 percent indica. AC/DC generally delivers a healthy CBD to THC ratio, averaging about 16 to 24 percent CBD and about 2 to 6 percent THC, making it a popular choice for treating pain and anxiety.

The low-but-present levels of THC may impart a little buzz, but it won’t leave you blitzed. Without a heavy high, however, it’s a great choice for daytime-use. Dominant terpenes include pinene and caryophyllene, giving the variety a clean scent heavy with pine.

Harlequin

Harlequin is a sativa-dominant strain with a lineage that includes Thai sativa, Colombia Gold, Swiss landrace varieties, and Nepali indica strains. The terpenes myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene give this high CBD strain an earthy, woodsy fragrance.

The usual CBD to THC ratio of Harlequin comes in at about 5:2, with CBD as the dominant cannabinoid. The strain produces about 8 to 16 percent CBD with moderate amounts of THC — about 4 to 7 percent. Medicinal uses of Harlequin include the treatment of pain, inflammation, and anxiety.

Are High CBD Strains for You?

High CBD strains of cannabis provide all the benefits of the cannabinoid without getting loaded, making them an attractive alternative when being stoned isn’t practical. And because hemp is legal, pre-packaged joints rolled with high CBD strains are being used recreationally in states that have yet to flip from red to green. Some smokers are even using them as a way to wean themselves off of cigarettes.

Whether you’re a newbie cautious about the effects of THC, or an accomplished consumer looking to mix up your cannabis game, consider giving high CBD strains a shot.

