Water Pipes, Bongs, and Vaporizers to Get You High

There are hundreds of ways to inhale smoke from the marijuana plant, ranging from organic materials such as apples to highly engineered equipment such as bongs and vaporizers. Here, we take a deep dive into the different products you can use to get high.

BONGS

Let’s take a look at one of the most common smoking devices, the Bong. A bong is a water-filtered smoking apparatus that makes the smoke smoother, cooler and cleaner by using water as a filtration system. Residue and water-dissolving molecules are all left behind, leaving only purified smoke. There are 4 main components to a bong: the water chamber, the tube, the downstem, and the bowl.

While there are hundreds of different types, let's take a look at some of the mostly commonly used bongs.

Recyclers

Recyclers are a new and innovative water pipe that work efficiently with both dry herb and concentrates. The way a recycler water pipe functions is is quite interesting (if not, a bit confusing.) Recyclers usually consist of two chambers. When you inhale, the water flows back and forth through the chambers, creating a vortex-like effect. The smoke is filtered and cooled as a result of being in constant motion, which creates a smooth and flavorful smoking experience. While recyclers come in many different styles, the one thing they all have in common is the functionality.



Silicone Bongs

Contrary to popular belief, silicone bongs, also referred to as "silicone water pipes," function just as well as glass water pipes. Many people have transitioned towards using silicone bongs because they are durable and affordable. One of the biggest issues people have with glass water pipes is dropping and breaking them. The cycle of constantly breaking glass and purchasing a replacement piece is not fun. With silicone however, you don’t have to stress about breaking your water pipe. Now you can travel stress-free with your bong, and enjoy seshes on-the-go.



Bubbler Bongs

Bubblers, sometimes referred to as "bubbler bongs," are unique because they provide the convenience of a glass pipe, but with the same functionality a bong provides. A fun and and easy way to enjoy a smoke sesh, glass bubbler pipes make up a large portion of the products we offer at TheSourceOfAll.com. Since they are the same size as handheld pipes while working similarly to bongs and dab rigs, it’s no question why we offer as many bubblers as we do. The Source Of All offers both glass and silicone bubblers. All of our products are made from thick high quality borosilicate glass, and our silicone is Food Grade.

Choosing your first bong can feel like a daunting task. We recommend taking a light hearted approach. Have some fun with testing out different types before deciding which ones will work best for you.

VAPORIZERS

While bongs are great for certain occasions, you may be interested in something a little more discreet. If that’s the case for you, let’s delve into some relatively new technology — that’s right, we’re talking about Vaporizers.

For the past decade, vaporizers, also known as vapes, have become mainstream for their convenience and relative health benefits over smoking. Vapes essentially heat herb to a temperature so high that it creates vapor, rather than smoke. The temperature can vary depending on the device, though it must always remain just below the combustion temperature of cannabis. Combustion can release potentially harmful chemicals such as carcinogens, whereas using a vaporizer eliminates any other substance being burned, such as cigars or rolling papers. Many people see vaporizers as the cleanest and most effective way to get high.



There are a multitude of vape companies in the cannabis industry that offer a wide variety of different types of vaporizers. Most handheld vaporizers on the market offer a heating chamber made of either metal of ceramic, and a battery (or other energy source).

The majority of handheld vaporizers use conduction, which offers a heating element through the use of a coil.

If this article has you inspired, and you're looking for the best concentrate and dry herb vapes on the market, check out the collection from Yocan vaporizers. Yocan has established themselves as a leader in the vape industry by offering quality vapes at the best price.