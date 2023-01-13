Watch This Koala Hit a Bong with Lena Waithe and GaTa in the New “House Party” Movie

It’s time to party like your life depended on it.

The raucous buddy comedy House Party returns to the silver screen this Friday. But for this 2023 retelling of the 1990 classic, the party pops off at a bigger house, with a bigger cast getting into even bigger shenanigans.

While the original House Party starred the dynamic duo Kid n’ Play, the latest round centers on Kevin (Jacob Latimore, The Chi) and Damon (Tosin Cole, 61st Street). The story starts off with the besties getting fired from their house cleaning job. Now, broke AF, they need to raise a ton of cash to keep Kevin’s daughter in school.

So, Kevin and Damon get an idea. As aspiring club promoters, they decide to throw the most epic house party to ever rock LA. As for the venue, what better spot than the house they last cleaned: A sprawling multi million-dollar mansion owned by NBA superstar LeBron James.

However, since LeBron has no clue who these guys are, they’ll be hosting this party without his knowledge — while he’s away on vacation, and with full access to his contacts list.

Cue: Non-stop hijinks, fast cars, DJs, tons of dank weed, and a slew of celeb cameos including Snoop Dogg, Lil’ Wayne, Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi, Karen Obilom, DC Young Fly, and, of course, Kidd n’ Play as themselves.

Yours truly at MERRY JANE has got the goods, too. In the exclusive clip below, comedians Lena Waithe (The Chi) and GaTa (Dave) share some koala-tea time over a freshly packed bong.

The sixth installment of House Party was produced by Warner Bros. in collaboration with LeBron’s movie studio, Springhill Entertainment. This edition of House Party also marks the feature film directorial debut of Calmatic, with an original screenplay by Stephen Glover — one the brains behind the groundbreaking comedy Atlanta — and Jamal Olori.

This upgraded, biggest, baddest “House Party” ever premieres this Friday, Jan. 13, in theaters across the US. Round up the homies, get lifted, and make this weekend the party to rule all parties!

Also, stay tuned to MERRY JANE for exclusive behind-the-scenes clips featuring the “House Party” cast and crew.

To dive deeper into House Party, check out the film’s website by clicking here.

This article was made in partnership with Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.