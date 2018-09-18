Watch the Best of GGN’s Freestyles With Snoop, A$AP Rocky, Young M.A, and More

With two and a half decades in the rap game, Snoop Dogg is constantly breaking out in rhyme. So when it comes time to get behind the anchor desk at GGN and chop it up with some of the world’s best spitters, Uncle Snoop can’t help but start his own cypher.

In this very special episode, we take a look back at the best off-the-dome verses to grace our Los Angeles studio, including freestyles from the Doggfather himself, and the GGN guests who can keep up!

While Snoop kicks bars about SoCal life, talk show hosting, and of course, smoking chronic, A$AP Rocky, Murs, Young M.A, AD, and more find their own groove, conjuring lyrics about gold teeth, weed, and the art of rhyme itself.

So sit back, light up your favorite strain, and find out which of your favorite rappers can go toe-to-toe with Snoop in a perfect freestyle.