Watch Snoop Dogg Light Up the Steelers’ Monday Night Football Halftime Show

Last night, Snoop took a quick break from owning his homies at Madden 20 to hit a real-life NFL stadium. During the Genesis Monday Night Football halftime show, the Boss Dogg graced the nation’s television screens with a little help from his friends, T-Dot and DJ Green Lantern.

During the halftime break, the trio performed a clean version of “First Place,” a chill-yet-inspiring track about overcoming all obstacles from Snoop’s new album, I Wanna Thank Me. The halftime show occurred during Week 4 of the NFL’s regular season, where the Cincinnati Bengals faced off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Steelers won 27-3.

“First Place,” however, isn’t the first time Snoop has performed for an NFL halftime show. Last year, he took center stage during halftime at the LA Rams ’ game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Although Snoop’s got nothing but love for the game and its pro league, he hasn’t always been on the tightest terms with the NFL. In 2015, Snoop was slated to join Katy Perry during the Super Bowl halftime show, but the NFL ultimately nixed his inclusion due to his highly publicized then-beef with another rapper, Iggy Azalea. Snoop later apologized for the beef. But he’ll never apologize for his love of football.

And for more on Snoop and sports, check out our latest edition of the Gangsta Gaming League (GGL), where the Doggfather and his friends played Madden 20 in a livestreamed competition.



