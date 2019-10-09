CULTURE
Watch Jennifer Aniston Give First-Time Smoking Advice on Howard Stern
The “Friends” star didn’t formally fess up to any personal pot smoking experience, but she spoke about getting stoned like a seasoned vet.
Published on October 9, 2019

If you’re looking for advice on what to expect from your first time getting high, you’ve got a friend in Jennifer Aniston.

On a new episode of the Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM radio, the Friends mega-star got stuck in a sticky situation when one of the show’s producers said that they were planning to try cannabis for the first time, and asked for a bit of advice.

After stalling for a few seconds, Stern pushed Aniston to help out his coworker and she eventually offered a few lines of sage wisdom.

As the conversation evolved, the 39-year-old Stern producer in question said that his first time toking would be captured on camera for the show, and feature guest support from none other than our good friends Seth Rogen and Snoop Dogg.

"Oh, well, there's your company,” Aniston said. “You couldn't have better company." 

We couldn’t agree more, Jennifer. We couldn’t agree more.

Zach Harris is a writer based in Philadelphia whose work has appeared on Noisey, First We Feast, and Jenkem Magazine.
