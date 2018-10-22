Warm Brew Talks Movies to Watch on Mushrooms and Legal Weed in Canada

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live, we linked up with Los Angeles-based rap group, Warm Brew. Sponsored by the fine folks at KandyPens vapes and Swami Select, we sparked things off with a joint of sun-grown ganja and a heavy discussion about movies to watch (and avoid) while on mushrooms. After going back and forth about Soul Plane’s status as a rom-com, we took a deep dive into Warm Brew’s Instagram, where we found stories about pool cleaning, Office Space photo shoots, eating Cheetos with chopsticks, and more.

After finishing up our Instagram stalker segment, we celebrated Canadian legalization and checked out the hottest stories smoking in Roll the News, including the debut of legal weed sales in the Great White North and Border Patrol's complicated response to Canadian cannabis. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where we turned the crew’s Cancer and Taurus vibes into our own quick-answer game show. For more Warm Brew, pick up the group’s fresh album, New Content, and check them out on tour, hitting a city near you soon.

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Stay tuned to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!