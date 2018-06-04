Trill Sammy Talks 12-Hour Studio Sessions, Weed in Canada, and Snowboarding

Our latest episode of “About That Time” (broadcasting every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm ET on Facebook Live) connected with Houston-bred rapper Trill Sammy. Sponsored by the fine folks at Mezz Brands vapes and THC Design, we sparked things off with a humongous Backwoods stuffed with our favorite sativa and stories from Sammy’s Instagram, including his personal rules for stage diving, Canadian tour weed, snowboarding fast as hell, and crashing ATVs. And with new music dropping constantly, Sammy broke down his typical studio rhythm of 12-hour midnight marathons, laying down as many tracks as possible.

After finishing up our social segment, Sammy helped us Roll the News, where we broke down the federal government's impending hemp genetics database, Colorado's law-abiding pot shops, and the rush to stamp out Northern California's black market ganja industry — all brought to you by the bong of the future, Jet Waterpipes. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where we pulled up Sammy’s Sagitarius chart and matched up an adventurous line-up of stars with the Houston rapper’s trill personality. For more Trill Sammy, follow him across social media, and check out his latest single featuring Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi, Feel Better, available now everywhere music is sold.

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Tune in every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm EDT to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!