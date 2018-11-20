Too $hort Talks Bringing the Funk, Root Beer Floats, and the War on Drugs

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live, we linked up with the legendary Oakland rap legend Too $hort. Sponsored by the fine folks at KandyPens and Swami Select, we kicked things off with some sticky icky and chopped it up about his new album The Pimp Tape. After discussing how being relevant in the rap game 30 years after releasing Life is...Too $hort can be chalked up to eternally channeling the vibes of funk music, we took a gander at $hort’s Instagram. His IG is definitely poppin’, and we were treated to plentiful tales including performing with Marshmello, recording “Ain’t Nothin’ but a Word to Me” with Ice Cube, and hanging with fellow dirty lyricists Lil Jon and Luke of 2 Live Crew.

We then went on to Roll the News (the segment in which we talk about some of the biggest stories in the cannabis space), covering Donald Trump’s supposed new commitment to prison reform, the U.S. government’s public call for cannabis growers, and the FDA’s approval of an opioid drug 10 times stronger than Fentanyl (?!).

It wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, so we dimmed the lights and hit Too $hort with his Taurus horoscope. Other than the prediction that he was likely to find relief for anxiety at the bottom of a bucket of ice cream (though he’s admitted to enjoying the occasional root beer float), his chart was mostly accurate, foreseeing that educating young adults could be his calling, that he sidesteps negativity, and that “more work, less talk” is his motto.

Despite his veteran status, Too $hort has tons of new music and visuals on the way: Check out his 20th studio album The Pimp Tape, his 3 Decades of Game concert doc, and catch him in a city near you on Snoop Dogg’s Puff Puff Pass tour this winter!

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Stay tuned to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!