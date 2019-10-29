Toking Terror: The 10 Best Horror Films From the 2010s to Watch While Baked

For all the righteous griping destined to go down as the 2010s draw to a close, let’s celebrate two triumphs the decade got right — i.e., the twin cultural conquests achieved by marijuana and horror movies.

Prior to this past ten years, getting high and going to see scary flicks were simultaneously looked down upon by the lamestream elites, who sought to stamp them out at any cost to our personal freedom. For too long, cannabis prohibition ruined lives and filled prisons, while art intended to frighten audiences frequently fell prey to the intellectual policing of censorship (or, at the very least, was deemed low-brow and thus ignored by cultural gatekeepers).

No more, though. As lit liberation elevates humanity, the formerly taboo realm of cinematic terror has also come to dominate the box office and positively infiltrate other entertainment forms.

Gallery — 420-Friendly Halloween Costumes:

Of course, the tradition of pairing weed with watching fright films goes back to secret smokers in silent movie theaters. In the ‘70s, marijuana became as common as popcorn at midnight movie events. And throughout the ‘80s VHS boom, bong-passing to slasher movies screened in family basements became its own reefer right of passage. Now, at the end of the second decade of the 21st century, that practice has evolved to incorporate technological leaps in each element.

Pot is increasingly legal, better cultivated, and more effective than ever, while catching a scare flick while high can happen at a theater, at home, or even on your phone. Both are ubiquitous in ways never before imaginable.

</p>

In keeping with this boundless bounty, the makers of modern horror cinema have, wittingly or not, absorbed the growing universal acceptance and omnipresence of marijuana into the movies themselves — be it through outright upbeat depictions of sparking up on screen, or, more frequently, the expanded consciousness and creative daring made possible by cannabis consumption.

One direct result has been an astounding array of horror movies that benefit from being watched while you’re high. In celebration of this spooky season, we wanted to spotlight ten of the best horror movies from the 2010s that you should definitely watch while baked. Ghouls and ganja have never paired this nicely.