'Tis the Season for CBD Tinctures from Bottle & Stone, LumiBloom, and Koi Naturals

Image by Bottle & Stone

Bottle & Stone

Bottle & Stone’s purpose is to empower you to thrive naturally on your own terms. We offer a holistic system of CBD-based remedies and resources to serve those who are taking conscious control of their wellness journeys. Our full-spectrum CBD is as grounded in the science and wonder of nature’s healing hemp plants, as it is in the ancient wisdom of wellness.

We believe the only way to place intention, respect, and care into each product is by forgoing large manufacturing equipment in favor of the hands of our very own farmers. Running our own small farm means that we know what goes into each plant — from the water to the soil — to deliver an all-organic, single-origin, and all-natural CBD product that’s made the way that nature intended. We take pride in our USDA certified organic stamp as none of our plants have been treated with chemical pesticides or synthetic fertilizers.

We're working towards becoming a fully biodynamic farm, meaning that each practice brings vitality back into the soil, plant, and even the livestock. We will continue to be fully transparent with our practices, from farming in the Green Mountain State to our West Coast team based in Venice Beach, CA.

Bottle & Stone believes you should know exactly what you’re putting in your body and are proud to be a source of completely natural wellness. Wellness is a very personal mission and we are proud to help many of you learn, explore and heal through our line of handcrafted, organic CBD remedies.

LumiBloom

Reach new highs with LumiBloom’s all-natural teas and hemp-derived CBD tinctures. At LumiBloom, every product is carefully designed to provide levels of focus, balance, and calm unmatched by any other product on the market. Every LumiBloom CBD tincture set is carefully crafted using broad-spectrum hemp seed oil derived from the stalks, leaves, and flowers of American industrial hemp.

Stuck in a daze? Breakthrough the fog with a power-packed burst of citrus energy. LumiBloom’s Energy & Focus CBD tincture contains 1500mg per 30ml dropper bottle, delivering 50mg of CBD oil in every 1ml dropper full. This tincture is designed to help you muscle through the mid-day hump with just a single drop. Try it in a beverage or on a snack if you’re feeling creative, but this fruity and flavorful concoction tastes great all on its own.

When it’s time to wind down, try the organic hemp Mint Sleep tincture, blended to perfection with just the right touch of melatonin. Forget heavy sleeping pills or a white noise machine; this broad-spectrum CBD tincture has 1000mg of CBD, plus minor cannabinoids like CBN and terpenes for a safe and effective natural alternative. Living your best LumiLife starts from within and waking up refreshed starts with peaceful rest and relaxation by your bedside.

LumiBloom recognizes that real radiance and energy emanate from the inside out. That’s why they pair their passion for wellness products with a community approach to beauty and lifestyle, encouraging CBD and wellness enthusiasts to come together and live a LumiLife.

Koi CBD

At Koi, their mission is simple: to create the standard of quality for CBD users everywhere. They source hemp extract through a strict vendor validation process. All products are infused with hemp grown and extracted in the USA, which enables them to provide the most consistent and finest CBD oil on the market. Most importantly, they test their USA-grown hemp extracts before infusing them into their products, and then test every final batch made with an accredited, independent lab. All the details are made available, providing transparency and trust.

High-quality ingredients, taste, and consistency are always Koi’s top priorities when it comes to their products. Koi Naturals Hemp Extract CBD Oil Tinctures are offered in a multitude of flavors - ranging from natural, to minty, to fruity, there’s a flavor for everyone. Koi CBD tinctures blend natural flavored oils and ingredients with their premium Koi PRIZM™ broad-spectrum hemp extract, featuring naturally occurring CBD and other phytocannabinoids. Koi CBD oils are also available in four different strengths: 250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg, and 2000 mg.