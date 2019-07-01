This Sleepytime CBD Tincture Is What Dreams Are Made of

The whole world is waking up to the benefits of cannabidiol, aka CBD. So, how can this wonder molecule help you live your best life? Sleep is the foundation on which a good life is built, and doctors and scientists are discovering more and more that CBD is an extremely effective sleep aid.

In fact, Harvard's Medical School officially declared in its online medical journal that “CBD may help with both falling asleep and staying asleep .”

Backing up that finding, in January 2019, the Permanente Journal, a medical publication serving the health insurance industry, released the results of a major scientific study titled, “ Cannabidiol in Anxiety and Sleep: A Large Case Series. ”

The study documented 103 adults with anxiety and/or poor sleep quality as they treated their conditions with CBD for three months.

The final analysis stated: “Anxiety scores decreased within the first month in 57 patients (79.2 percent) and remained decreased during the study duration. Sleep scores improved within the first month in 48 patients (66.7 percent)... In this chart review, CBD was well tolerated in all but three patients.”

So, the study essentially says that CBD could be a perfect remedy for sleeplessness. Our takeaway, however, is that CBD should be a bedside staple. Particularly, Balance CBD’s Sleepytime CBD Tincture delivers richly enhanced, powerfully refreshing, and dreamily deep slumber. The best part is that the tincture cradles you into a gentle sleep. And shifting into R.E.M sleep from there is just a hop, skip, and a jump.

Following up in February 2019, the world-renowned Consumer Reports (CR) published the results of a “nationally representative” survey that found “about 10 percent of Americans who reported trying CBD said they used it to help them sleep, and a majority of those people said it worked.”

CR also noted that “almost 80 percent of Americans say they have trouble sleeping at least once a week” and that treatments such as over-the-counter pills seem to provide little relief, while prescription drugs come loaded with dangerous risks.

That’s why Balance CBD is an ideal solution: there’s no potential side effects or downsides with cannabidiol. It’s non-addictive, it can help you get the sleep you’re lacking, and it won’t make you feel hungover the next day.

Consumer Reports quotes Dr. Joseph Maroon, a clinical professor and neurosurgeon at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center who has famously studied the effect of cannabis on the brain.

After years of research, Dr. Maroon says that he views CBD as “an alternative natural method to help calm anxious thoughts that often delay or interrupt natural sleep.”

Gretchen Lidicker, the author of CBD Oil Every Day Secrets: A Lifestyle Guide to Hemp-Driven Wellness , told the Huffington Post last year that “These studies mainly point to CBD’s ability to interact with serotonin receptors and GABA receptors in the brain. Serotonin plays an important role in mood and anxiety… CBD appears to help with sleep because of its anti-anxiety properties and ability to promote relaxation”

At MERRY JANE, we’re all about incorporating cannabis into every day activities, including when we lay down and call it a night. That’s when we reach for our Sleepytime tincture from Balance CBD.

Sleepytime is 100 percent plant-based, non-GMO, and contains no additives and no preservatives. In addition, the all-natural Vanilla Chamomile flavor tastes like the best sleepy-time tea on the planet.

Individually, each of Sleepytime’s elements aid in lulling you to sleep. Combined, they’re an express ticket to great rest. Lavender calms and relaxes while roman Chamomile eases nerves with a mild sedative effect. Valerian not only reduces the time it takes to drift off, it also elevates the quality of slumber while eliminating morning grogginess.

So when it comes to what to keep by your bedside, Balance CBD is the best one-stop shop. Their Sleepytime CBD Tincture should be your bunkmate of choice. Get it now and then say good-night!

This article is brought to you by Balance CBD.