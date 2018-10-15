The Underachievers Talk Bicoastal Living, Overzealous Fans, and Caribbean Cuisine

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live, we linked up with rappers Issa Gold and AKTHESAVIOR, better known as Brooklyn rap duo The Underachievers. Sponsored by the fine folks at KandyPens vapes and Swami Select, we sparked things off with a joint of sun-grown ganja and some L.A. love. After sorting through the vibes that come with West Coast studio time and East Coast songwriting, we took a deep dive into the Underachievers’ Instagram, where we found stories about chilling on tour with Killer Mike, signing autographs on human bodies, the best Carribean food in Flatbush, and more.

After finishing up our Instagram stalker segment, we checked out the hottest stories smoking in Roll the News, including Canadian cops' new focus on stoned driving and an impending ganja shortage that could disrupt the Great White North’s legal cannabis market in the coming year. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where we took a look at Issa’s Leo chart and AK’s Gemini vibes, putting their personalities to the test versus the stars’ predictions. For more Underachievers, check out the duo on tour, coming soon to a city near you, and watch out for their new record, After the Rain, coming November 2nd.

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Stay tuned to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!