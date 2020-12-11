The Ultimate Guide to Giving the Low Key Stoner in Your Life the Best Holiday Gifts

Stoners come in all shapes and sizes. We all have different smoking and consumption habits, too, because we all have unique relationships with the plant. I guess what we are trying to say is that you don't have to get blitzed all day every day to be considered a "pothead." You can smoke three times a week and still be considered stoner — a label we have rightly reclaimed and are proud of. You can take one puff of a joint a day and still be toker. You feel us? If you have a relationship with cannabis at all, you're in the smoker's club — yes, even if you only eat edibles or drop tincture oil in your tea.

That's why it was important for us to devise a list of products for people who use cannabis differently than the stereotypical, Cheech and Chong "stoner." There's nothing wrong with an Up in Smoke lifestyle, obviously. We're just arguing that it's not the only 420 lifestyle.

Now that the holidays are here, what are you supposed to get the lowkey stoner in your life? It's a difficult question with lots of possible answers, which can actually make determining an outcome more difficult. That's why we spent the last two weeks researching potential canna-gifts for the unique, new-wave pothead who might like something more than an ounce of bud in a ziplock baggie.

So, enjoy and be MERRY this holiday season — and, as always, stay lit like a candle, friends.

Cannabolish

Need a stocking stuffer for a smoker on your gift list? Seeking a solution to your own cannabis smoke odors? In both cases, your search is over.

Whether for yourself of someone else, Cannabolish is the perfect present for those looking to eliminate any trace of cannabis smoke odor lingering after a session. While phony air fresheners simply cover up odors with harmful synthetic fragrances, Cannabolish naturally removes the odor at the source, leaving behind nothing but real, fresh air. Best of all, it’s plant-based and safe for people, pets, and the planet.

Whether you’re a daily smoker, casual connoisseur, or canna mom, Cannabolish has a solution for you: Light a candle after a session in your bedroom, spray your clothes or furniture after consuming on the couch, or just leave a Cannabolish Gel out to remove lingering odors in your home 24/7. No matter where or when you smoke, you can consume confidently and odor-free with Cannabolish.

Head to cannabolish.com/merryjane to receive 25% off using code MERRYJANE.

Nuvata

Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer? Look no further. Nuvata’s compact, flavorful, and discreet vaporizer is a great gift suited for every person. Try one of the six vapes from Full Mind to Full Body and see where you sit on the spectrum. Each vape consists of 9:1 THC:CBD terpene-rich oil, carefully blended to capture the entourage effect and enhance your daily routine. Whether you’re working from home, exercising, relaxing, or traveling on the go, these portable and convenient devices are perfectly suited for the desired effect you seek.

Nuvata’s lifestyle brand is a sweet treat during the holidays, with its discrete usage abilities and tasty flavor offerings. From tropical to grape and strawberry, each vape will lift and lighten your spirits this holiday season.

Shop now to pick up a Nuvata at your closest retailer!

Cannabeds Dream Time Mattress

Cannabeds’ mattresses are made with an exclusive hemp fiber/fabric, North American made Gel memory foam, and high density comfort cores. They offer a wide range of mattress and pillow feels from extra firm to ultra soft so they can accommodate every individual's comfort needs. Mattresses and pillows are shipped direct to your door, they are vacuum packed, and rolled for easy installation to get around those tricky staircases. Hemp is a natural fiber that has many incredible features and benefits, in fact, we like to call it the “miracle” fabric. Hemp is a naturally hypoallergenic fiber that is resistant to bacteria, mold and mildew, UV light, bugs and pests, saltwater, and so much more.

Hemp is also exceptionally breathable and lightweight, it whisks away excess moisture and heat, and is a natural temperature regulator, too. Hemp helps keep you cool, dry, and comfortable all night long.

Hemp is also great for our planet: It uses approximately ⅓ of the water it takes to produce the same amount of cotton. But, with Hemp, there is no need for harmful pesticides and herbicides that creep into our water and food supply chains. Hemp also absorbs Co2 from our atmosphere at an incredible rate. In fact, only one hectare of hemp that’s farmed twice a year absorbs up to 44 tons of Co2 — that’s 5- to 6-times the amount of a fully matured forest!

You probably know about the wonders of CBD oil by now. But guess where CBD comes from? Yep, that’s right: The hemp plant. Hemp is often confused with marijuana, but they are actually very different. Hemp contains no THC, which is the intoxicating compound in marijuana that gives you the “buzzed” or “high” feeling. You can think of hemp as the goodie-two-shoes sister of marijuana.

For more information visit US site: cannabedsamerica.com ; and Canada: cannabeds.ca

Dr. Norm's

Get into the holiday spirit with Dr. Norm's newest Christmas Sugar Cookie! They start with family recipes and the highest quality ingredients, and infuse delicious homemade treats with medical-grade cannabis extracts that leave no unpleasant aftertaste.

Dr. Norms makes their delectable cookie products in different flavors, dosages, vegan, THC, CBD, and 1:1 – there’s something for everyone that fits every lifestyle.

For more information visit doctornorms.com

The Vista Mini 2 Prism

The Vista Mini 2 by XVAPE is a dream to use and is available in three colors: black, silver, and prism. Drop some of your favorite extracts into the quartz bucket, pop on the secure cap, hit the button three times to power it up, then one more time to heat, and enjoy your most flavorful sesh!

If you've been able to try most other e-rig offerings out there you will quickly find out that these guys have figured it out. This thing rips — it’ll cleanly burn off your extract without souping, and provide a hit that even gram-dabbers will appreciate without breaking your bank to secure. For anyone who loves concentrates, this will quickly become one of your favorite devices. Try it for yourself and let us know what you think!

For more information visit xvapeusa.com

Navapouch

For a limited time, you can enjoy the world’s first premium “ready-to-use” whole flower natural vapor pouch bundle for 50 percent off! Experience the precise blend of CBD and CBG hemp flower to achieve luxury of mind and body. Bundle includes the Dry-Herb Vaporizer, Uplift (3.5 g), and Unwind (3.5 g) Pouches retail priced at $137 now just $68.5!

Just use code TREE50 at checkout!

For more information visit navapouch.com

Humble Flower CBD Skincare

Humble Flower is a woman-founded wellness brand that offers the benefits of the hemp plant in a variety of products. With a passion for cultivation and the hemp plant's healing properties, its founders are committed to creating natural and powerful hemp CBD skincare products. All Humble Flower products are tested to the strictest standards to assure that consumers are using a clean, non-toxic product created with the finest broad-spectrum CBD extract, utilizing all-natural and ethically sourced ingredients, as well as recyclable packaging.

Their skincare line includes jasmine and rose-scented body lotion with 500mg of CBD; ylang-ylang and lavender-scented body oil with 500mg of CBD; and arnica and clary sage relief balm, also with 500mg of CBD in it. They also offer an unscented body lotion, too, equally loaded with 500mg of CBD for ultimate topical care.

This is the perfect gift for family members or friends who just want to stick their toes into the 420 waters. We can assure you that their skin will beam with joy after lathering up with Humble Flower skincare.

</p>

For more information visit humbleflower.com

Her Highness and Last Prisoner Project Pre-Rolls

Her Highness and the Last Prisoner Project (LPP) have teamed up on a joint mission to spark aid and awareness for women with non-violent cannabis convictions.

The LPP pre-roll collection features CBD and THC joints that share the stories of three female constituents on the packaging. Throughout the availability of LPP's pre-rolls, 25 percent of the proceeds will directly benefit the three women featured in the collection, while an additional 25 percent of proceeds will go to a fund for women working to be released from or are transitioning out of prison.

Evelyn LaChapelle, Natalia Wade, and Stephanie Shepard are the three women LPP has aided through release and reentry. After being sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison, Evelyn LaChapelle was released after serving five years in custody and is now reunited with her daughter and rebuilding her life in the legal cannabis industry.

Now released and in charge of her own health, Natalia Wade was sentenced to seven years in federal prison and four years of probation as a first-time, non-violent offender. She suffered from Lupus and Rheumatoid arthritis under the negligent prison healthcare system.

Stephanie Shepard is rebuilding her life post-incarceration after getting sentenced to 10 years in federal prison with five years of probation as a first-time, non-violent offender for conspiracy to distribute 1000+ kilograms of cannabis.

The system is bullshit. Stick it to the man this holiday season and help those who've been wrongly targetted by the War on Drugs by getting your friends and family joints that support a good cause. Ain't nothing like smoking a joint with good karma attached to it.



**This was made in partnership with the brands mentioned above