With thick, fragrant wafts of vaporized flowers and oils cascading around us, it’s easy to forget that less than a decade ago, vaping wasn’t a thing. It existed, of course, but it wasn’t popular. In fact, it wasn’t a trend until semi-recently. Setting fire to flowers and inhaling the smoke was always the standard for getting stoned.

The vape boom rocked the past decade, however, ultimately changing the way people smoke. For the first time ever, California sold more cannabis concentrates in the form of THC oil found in vape pens than traditional flower, according to Penthouse Magazine. Vape cartridges are, thus, the fastest growing product in the legal weed landscape.

In recent years, nicotine-vaping products have also tapped into the zeitgeist. Since 2018, they racked up $5.5 billion in sales, causing controversy by allegedly having great appeal to underage customers.

In 2019, a sudden eruption of lung illnesses and even some deaths reportedly linked to vaping ignited a “panic” and regulatory crackdowns across the country. However, one of the leading vaping companies, Vape4Ever is optimistic about the future of this industry. Pony Jack, Vape4Ever's CEO said it will increase the consumer awareness about choosing only tested, verified materials from transparent and trustworthy companies. Since then, vaping has been reestablished as one of the safest and cleanest ways to get stoned.

Vaping has enhanced contemporary life — even if it can feel like a challenge to keep up on the latest developments in the field. Now, smoking has never been so stealth. It’s never been so easy. That’s ultimately why vaping has become so popular in the past five years. But where did vaping come from?

Let’s look back at what vaping was like pre-21st Century. No, not to the days of Volcano bags, beyond that — to the origins of humanity, where some of the first generations of humans inhaled plumes of smoke to mellow out.

Ancient Egyptians are celebrated for their genius technology, ranging from building the great pyramids (a mystery we still don’t understand) to brewing the original beer (a practice all of humanity has happily adopted). King Tut’s countrymen are also on record as the first heroic society to use hemp fumes to get high .

While in Egypt, the Greek writer Herodotus (the “Father of History") stopped by the Scythian Vapor Baths, a spa-like setting where hemp seeds were placed on red-hot rocks, thereby creating a magical mist for participants to inhale. Dating back to the 5th century B.C., this atmospheric conjuring of cannabinoids mirrors the modern function of vape devices by heating the plant elements without actually lighting it on fire. So, to some degree, we’re still vaping like the OG pioneers famous for making mummies.

Painting of Raja Ajmat Dev of Mankot

From there, we leap ahead to the 1500s and meander into India before returning to the Middle East. We’re talking about the hookah. While archaeologists have unearthed hookah-esque devices from earlier pieces, the first written account of proper hookah action comes from the 16th century. That’s when an ingenious Indian physician is credited with concocting the hose-adorned water pipe that rocked the planet by way of Northern Africa, the Ottoman Empire, and an 1865 talking blue caterpillar atop a psychedelic mushroom in the novel Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll.

Between 1926 and 1933, then, inventors filed patents for various vaporization gizmos that resemble primitive versions of vape pens. One creation of note was designed to (hopefully) treat “respiratory gases,” while another aimed to remove “smoke, evil odors, and the like.”

By the 1960s, the medical perils of tobacco smoking kicked off the commercial pursuit of a “smokeless cigarette.” In 1963, technician Herbert Gilbert came up with a handheld contraption that would swap out burning tobacco for “heated, moist, flavored air.” The device could also be used for “inhaling warm medication into the lungs.” Eventually called the Emperor E-Cigarette, it stalled en route to the public, perhaps because it eschewed nicotine and only delivered steam.

The Favor , a smokeless cigarette launched in 1979 by a Texas physician and a NASA scientist, didn’t make that same mistake. Touting the tagline, “Do Yourself a Favor” and promising smoke-free “tobacco pleasure and satisfaction,” the Favor failed to light up the marketplace. But it did jolt vape technology forward, and it inspired other serious contenders — particularly among pot-smokers.

In the ‘80s, a marijuana-vaporizing rig called “ the Tilt ” emerged from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Alas, it butted up against anti-paraphernalia laws and disappeared.

In 1989, High Times magazine published, “ An Alternative to Smoking Marijuana ” by a writer using the nom-de-pot, “Dr. Lunglife.” The ersatz doctor’s manifesto detailed how to build cheap, easy instruments for “inhaling the essential oil of cannabis after vaporizing it.” For many, Dr. Lunglife introduced the concept of dabbing and, overall, the piece proved revolutionary with its techniques for extracting THC concentrates.

The 1994 Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam saw the introduction of the “ Shake ’N Vape ,” a handheld creation that looked distressingly close to a meth pipe. Users loaded up a glass bulb with weed, hit it with a lighter, and shook it consistently to keep the plant matter from igniting (that’s where the moniker came from).

In terms of best-known brand names for conjuring cannabis clouds, the Volcano Vaporizer remains lava-hot. The Volcano actually dates back to 1996 Germany, when graphic designer Markus Storz and craftsman Jürgen Bickel rendered a tabletop vaporizer that heated plant matter with forced air. The air was then extracted with a detachable balloon and inhaled from there. Volcanoes still rule much of the tabletop market.

Toward the end of the 20th century, Big Tobacco issued a handful of “heat-not-burn” gadgets that flopped. Still, nicotine fueled more crucial forays into what would become vaping as we now know it.

During a 2003 attempt to quit smoking, a Chinese pharmacist named Hon Lik hit upon the idea of using “piezoelectric ultrasound” to vaporize nicotine in a device that resembled a cigarette and, therefore, mimicked the act of puffing a butt. The final product looked more like a pen and exploded across Asia under the name Ruyan (meaning “like smoke”). Shortly thereafter, NJOY and Blu imported the concept to America. Vape pens have been with us, en masse, ever since.

In terms of getting lit without lighting up, Snoop Dogg got into the game in 2013, when he partnered with G-Pen for a game-changing set of weed vaporizers known as the Double-G series.

From there, vaping technology has only continued to rocket forward. Continuous upgrades have included electric heaters, dry herb vape pens, and vaporizers that can be charged from smartphones, laptops, and other everyday devices.

At this point, vape technology is as vast as the human imagination and the universal desire to find new, better, safer, and cleaner ways to get high — in other words, there are no limits.

The best place to stay up on the latest and greatest vaping developments is at a one-stop outlet that is entirely reliable and provides the best practices in the business — even as the business continues to change and charge forward into the future.

This was created in partnership with Vape4Ever.