The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 9: Holidaze with the Herbman
Weed Dude puts the pot in potluck in this special holiday edition of our illustrated marijuana epic.
Published on November 29, 2018

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

The ninth installment of this endo epic is all about Thanksgiving. We're late, we know... but listen —marijuana reveals time for the construct it is. So we're celebrating the holidaze on our own damn time here at MERRY JANE.

That said, this edition of the comic depicts the Thanksgiving dinner we all wish we experienced last week. All weed everything, baby. No racist uncles, either!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, and stay tuned for the tenth (!) volumen of The High Life of Weed Dude — the saga will continue burning brighter. And for more on the series, revisit the eighth installment here.

1543515815710_weed9_pg1_merry.jpg

1543515847196_weed9_pg2_merry.jpg

1543515911974_weed9_pg3_merry.jpg

Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
