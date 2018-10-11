CULTURE
The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 6: Watch the Weed Throne
In the sixth installment of our pot picaresque, a sativa seductress arrives at Weed Dude's cemetery-based trap house with a sinister agenda...
Published on October 11, 2018

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

At this point in our epic, Weed Dude has his cemetery trap house up and running. Tokers of all stripes are visiting the graveyard for a taste of his sweet grass. But maybe things are going too well...

In the sixth installment, a sinister sativa seductress arrives at his marijuana mausoleum with the goal to "retrieve the weed man!" Who is this agent, and why does she want to spoil the smokin' good time?

Dig into the story below, which was created by underground comix legend Mike Diana. And for more on Weed Dude, revisit volume five of the series here.

1539274765790_weed6_ink_pg1_jane.jpg

1539274795730_weed6_ink_pg2_jane.jpg

1539274836001_weed6_ink_pg3_jane.jpg

For more on Mike Diana, follow the artist on Instagram here

Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
