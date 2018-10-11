The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 6: Watch the Weed Throne

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.



At this point in our epic, Weed Dude has his cemetery trap house up and running. Tokers of all stripes are visiting the graveyard for a taste of his sweet grass. But maybe things are going too well...



In the sixth installment, a sinister sativa seductress arrives at his marijuana mausoleum with the goal to "retrieve the weed man!" Who is this agent, and why does she want to spoil the smokin' good time?



Dig into the story below, which was created by underground comix legend Mike Diana. And for more on Weed Dude, revisit volume five of the series here.

