The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 5: A Sativa Storm Approaches
While Weed Dude continues slanging dank and making bank in New York City, an evil force from his past life begins to plot his pot revenge.
Published on September 27, 2018

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the fifth installment of this surreal tale of THC, Weed Dude is making bank and slangin' dank. Things are going well for the guy in NYC. But in the United States of America, one can never get too comfortable if your hands are consistently covered in hash and resin.

Buck, his partner-in-canna-crime, knows this... and he also smells trouble brewing. But maybe that's just the weed fumes?

Dig into the story below, which was created by underground comix legend Mike Diana. And for more on Weed Dude, revisit volume four of the series here.

1538067545736_weed_vol5_pg1_merry.jpg

1538067606938_weed_vol5_pg2_merry.jpg

1538067644773_weed_vol5_pg3merry.jpg

For more on Mike Diana, follow the artist on Instagram here

Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
