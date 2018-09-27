The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 5: A Sativa Storm Approaches

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.



In the fifth installment of this surreal tale of THC, Weed Dude is making bank and slangin' dank. Things are going well for the guy in NYC. But in the United States of America, one can never get too comfortable if your hands are consistently covered in hash and resin.



Buck, his partner-in-canna-crime, knows this... and he also smells trouble brewing. But maybe that's just the weed fumes?



Dig into the story below, which was created by underground comix legend Mike Diana. And for more on Weed Dude, revisit volume four of the series here.

