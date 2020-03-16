CULTURE
The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 39: An Ancient Alien Wants to Sesh
An alien has crashed the marijuana speakeasy to the surprise of all the guests. But it turns out that cosmic critters from the planet Xtrogorv love to blaze — and Weed Dude is more than happy to oblige the otherworldly guest.
Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In volume #39, we pick up where the party left off: an extraterrestrial toker notices the canna-crew's speakeasy and decides to cameo the function. And as it happens, aliens from the the planet Xtrogorv love to blaze — and Weed Dude is more than happy to oblige the cosmic guest. 

But wait, this ancient alien wants to make a THC trade with our heroes. If they're down to trade one ton of some primo pot, the alien will give them some futuristic technology in exchange. Will this tech reinvent the bong? Is Weed Dude in for an otherworldly surprise? There's only one way to find out.

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, revisit the previous installment here.

1584391377195_weed_vol_39_pg1_merry.jpg


1584391396750_weed_vol_39_pg2_merry.jpg


1584391443623_weed_vol_39_pg3_merry.jpg

Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
