The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 39: An Ancient Alien Wants to Sesh

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In volume #39, we pick up where the party left off: an extraterrestrial toker notices the canna-crew's speakeasy and decides to cameo the function. And as it happens, aliens from the the planet Xtrogorv love to blaze — and Weed Dude is more than happy to oblige the cosmic guest.

But wait, this ancient alien wants to make a THC trade with our heroes. If they're down to trade one ton of some primo pot, the alien will give them some futuristic technology in exchange. Will this tech reinvent the bong? Is Weed Dude in for an otherworldly surprise? There's only one way to find out.

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, revisit the previous installment here.









