The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 34: An XXXmas Special Featuring Sativa Santa!

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In volume #34, our XXXMas Special, Weed Dude and his canna-crew organize a holiday bash unlike any other. And this Canna-Christmas wouldn't be complete without a visit from the Sativa Santa — who brought his finest homegrown bud all the way from the North Pole.

Let's be clear, though: You haven't truly tried the strain Northern Lights unless it came from Kris Kringle's very own ganja garden. But there's more in store for these partying potheads — including hash, wax, and THC-infused gummies, courtesy of the Three Wise Men. And don't even get us started about the Baby Jesus Bud being offered up at the festivities!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, revisit the previous installment here.

Happy holidaze from The High Life of Weed Dude — we'll see you in 2020!









Follow Mike Diana on Instagram