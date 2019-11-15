The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 32: Smoke Weed-Glo, Lead-Based Medical Marijuana!

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In volume #32 of our alternate-history endo adventure, a robust medical marijuana program has finally been implemented in NYC, thanks to Weed Dude and his canna-crew. To celebrate, our hero announces the launch of his pot brand, Weed-Glo!

"Everything in Weed-Glo is natural and organic," the ganjapreneur explains. "Well, except the ink we use for the logo, which is lead-based. But lead only harms kids, so it's all good!"

Naturally, this is not your average medical marijuana product: Weed Dude's Weed-Glo will cure your ailments, re-grow your hair, and Benjamin Button old people instantly. It'll also get you baked as shit!

What else makes this grass so special? There's only one way to find out!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous installment here.









