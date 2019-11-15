CULTURE
The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 32: Smoke Weed-Glo, Lead-Based Medical Marijuana!
"Everything in Weed-Glo is natural and organic... Well, except the ink we use for the logo, which is lead-based."
Published on November 15, 2019

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In volume #32 of our alternate-history endo adventure, a robust medical marijuana program has finally been implemented in NYC, thanks to Weed Dude and his canna-crew. To celebrate, our hero announces the launch of his pot brand, Weed-Glo! 

"Everything in Weed-Glo is natural and organic," the ganjapreneur explains. "Well, except the ink we use for the logo, which is lead-based. But lead only harms kids, so it's all good!"

Naturally, this is not your average medical marijuana product: Weed Dude's Weed-Glo will cure your ailments, re-grow your hair, and Benjamin Button old people instantly. It'll also get you baked as shit! 

What else makes this grass so special? There's only one way to find out!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous installment here.

1573848404939_weed_vol_32_pg1_merry.jpg


1573848938263_weed_vol_32_pg2_merry.jpg


1573848969983_weed_vol_32_pg3_merry.jpg

Follow Mike Diana on Instagram

Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
