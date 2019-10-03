The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 29: Anti-Pot Politicians? Kill 'Em with Kind Bud

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the previous installment of our series, the sex robot transformed herself into "Lady Justice" (equipped with a sliding scale) to moderate a legalization debate between Weed Dude's crew and the anti-pot politicians. Every time the pro-weed crew made a good point, a nug was added to one side of the scale. For every decent argument the prohibitionists made, they removed a piece of clothing and added it to the other side of the scale.

This week's edition of our comic picks up where we left off — almost nude! And this time, Weed Dude is ready to win this g'damn debate and make moves on a legalization bill. But will it be enough to tip the scale and convince the politicians? There's only one way to find out!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous installment here.









