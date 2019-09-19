The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 28: A Legalization Debate Turns Into Strip Poker

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the last installment of our series, Weed Dude and his canna-crew are still in negotiations with NYC's lawmakers about how to approach legalization in the Big Apple. Remember, originally our hero kidnapped the anti-pot politicians just to get the conversation started. They were pissed at first, but after passing a joint around, the suits started to let their guard down.

In this week's edition, Weed Dude comes up with an idea to make concrete progress with the politicians. The sex robot transforms herself into "Lady Justice," equipped with a sliding scale. For every point that Weed Dude's crew makes about the positive benefits of legalization, a nug of weed is added to one side of the scale. For every anti-pot argument the politicians make, they have to remove an article of clothing and put it on the other side of the scale.

So, will Lady Justice tip towards the reefer revolutionaries or the prohibition politicians? There's only one way to find out...

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous installment of the comic here.

</p>









Follow Mike Diana on Instagram