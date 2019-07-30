The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 25: Kidnapping Politicians to Legalize Pot

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the last installment of our series, Weed Dude held court at a cannabis advocacy meet-up. While sharing joints with the marijuana masses of New York City, the public discussed how to make progress on pot legalization. The verdict? Weed Dude must meet the state's lawmakers and espouse the benefits of all things bud.

So in the 25th edition of the endo epic, our hero follows-up on his promise. But in order to discuss legalization with the suits and squares who run the government, Weed Dude and his crew go to extreme measures to organize a meeting: a kidnapping.

After all, sometimes you have to break laws to inspire new laws... But will it work? Can Weed Dude convince the anti-pot politicians to join the green revolution after he's held them hostage?

There's only one way to find out! Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous installment of the comic here.









