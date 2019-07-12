CULTURE
The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 24: One Step Closer to Legalization
In the latest installment of our pot picaresque, Weed Dude gets enough signatures to put a cannabis legalization bill on the ballot. He also promises New Yorkers to make their "American Dreams come true."
Published on July 12, 2019

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the 24th installment of our series, Weed Dude holds court at a public cannabis advocacy gathering. There, our hero shares joints with the masses, and sources their input about how to implement legalization in New York City. 

What do New Yorkers want to see if weed gets legalized? "We should be able to smoke in hospital rooms," says one toker. "I want a big, strapping, young man to deliver weed to my door," adds a horny old lady. 

Well how will they push this messaging on the government? Elect Weed Dude as the public's pot spokesperson, that's how!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous installment of the comic here.

1562955436868_weed_vol_24_pg1_merry.jpg


1562955463196_weed_vol_24_pg2_merry.jpg


1562955482158_weed_vol_24_pg3_merry.jpg

Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
