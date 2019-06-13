CULTURE
The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 23: Sign a Pot Petition, Get Free Weed in Exchange!
Weed Dude and his crew are still on a mission to legalize cannabis in the Big Apple. How will they get the city to embrace their advocacy goal? By giving out free weed, of course!
Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the 23rd installment of our series, Weed Dude and his crew are still on a mission to legalize cannabis in the Big Apple. And now they're seeking signatures — DNA signatures, naturally — to get pot on the next ballot. 

How will they get the city to embrace their advocacy goal and sign the petition? By giving out free weed in exchange, of course!

Meanwhile, the Evil Scientist is back and he's morphed into a big blob of goo. While Weed Dude continues to lobby for legalization, his powerful prohibition nemesis regains his strength... 

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous installment of the comic here.

1560452213587_weed_vol_23_pg1_merry.jpg


1560452260732_weed_vol_23_pg2_merry.jpg


1560452278612_weed_vol_23_pg3_merry.jpg

Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
