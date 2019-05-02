The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 20: What's the Real Identity of Our Hemp Hero?

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the 20th (!) installment of our series, we learn a little more about the backstories of our main buds. See, we already know how Weed Dude became Weed Dude, but who was he before he was turned into a walking, talking stalk of cannabis?

Furthermore, who exactly is the evil scientist who's been chasing down our hero? Why is he such a g'damn narc? In this special comic, we finally get some answers... and the sex robot gets some sex, too!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous edition of the comic here.









