The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 20: What's the Real Identity of Our Hemp Hero?
We already know how Weed Dude became Weed Dude, but who was he before he was turned into a walking, talking stalk of cannabis?
Published on May 2, 2019

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the 20th (!) installment of our series, we learn a little more about the backstories of our main buds. See, we already know how Weed Dude became Weed Dude, but who was he before he was turned into a walking, talking stalk of cannabis? 

Furthermore, who exactly is the evil scientist who's been chasing down our hero? Why is he such a g'damn narc? In this special comic, we finally get some answers... and the sex robot gets some sex, too!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous edition of the comic here.

1556819943899_weed_vol20_pg1_merry.jpg


1556820048583_weed_vol20_pg2_merry.jpg


1556820116173_weed_vol20_pg3_merry.jpg

Follow Mike Diana on Instagram

Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
