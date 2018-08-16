"The High Life of Weed Dude" Vol. 2: Cannabis Chemistry Gone Awry

Welcome back to "The High Life of Weed Dude," a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the feds. After getting kicked off the farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start slangin' dank — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the second installment of this epic tale of endo and cannabis conspiracies, Weed Dude continues on his voyage to the Big Apple with the help of his new friend, Buck. Before the fellas make it to Manhattan, though, our pot plant protagonist alludes to his cataclysmic past as a reefer researcher in a government-run labratory.

What happened in that lab? And are the feds still after our talkin' stalk of THC? Dig into volume two below, created by underground comix legend Mike Diana.

