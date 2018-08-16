CULTURE
"The High Life of Weed Dude" Vol. 2: Cannabis Chemistry Gone Awry
In the second installment of this animated endo epic, Weed Dude rehashes his history as a reefer researcher in a government-run lab. Is that why the feds are still after the talkin' stalk of THC?
Published on August 16, 2018

Welcome back to "The High Life of Weed Dude," a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the feds. After getting kicked off the farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start slangin' dank — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the second installment of this epic tale of endo and cannabis conspiracies, Weed Dude continues on his voyage to the Big Apple with the help of his new friend, Buck. Before the fellas make it to Manhattan, though, our pot plant protagonist alludes to his cataclysmic past as a reefer researcher in a government-run labratory. 

What happened in that lab? And are the feds still after our talkin' stalk of THC? Dig into volume two below, created by underground comix legend Mike Diana.

And for more on Weed Dude, revisit the first installment of the series here.

1534443983888_mikediana_4.jpg

1534444006161_mikediana_2.jpg

1534444031095_mikediana_3.jpg

For more on Mike Diana visit his website here and follow him on Instagram

420
HUMOR
ART
ENTERTAINMENT
Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
