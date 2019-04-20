The High Life of Weed Dude: The Spectacular 4/20 Edition

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

For this special 4/20 edition of the comic, Weed Dude and his pals hang in a park to get baked on the highest of high holidaze. But this year's festivities overlap with another special annual event: Easter.

And guess who's cameo'ing the smoke sesh? We'll give you a hint: furry, hoppity, and chock full of edibles. That's right — the Easter Bunny is here to join the pot party!

The reefer-friendly rabbit isn't the only biblical bud to drop by Weed Dude's celebration, though. Let's just say our other "celebrity" in this week's comic can turn water into weed...

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous edition of the comic here.









Follow Mike Diana on Instagram