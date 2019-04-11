CULTURE
The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 18: The Evil Scientist Meets His Marijuana Maker
Weed Dude's nemesis is about to get justice served... with a side of grass.
Published on April 11, 2019

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the previous installment, Weed Dude's nemesis — the evil scientist who turned him into talking THC — unleashed his canna-cat monster on the city and used his reefer ray gun to turn New Yorkers into crystalline cannabis. 

Now, the tech-enabled narc is about to meet his marijuana maker. Remember the sex robot who joined Weed Dude in the fight against prohibition and cops everywhere? Well it's her turn to get revenge on the evil scientist — after all, he built her without a clitoris. And justice will be served!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous edition of the comic here.

1555026471878_weed_vol18_pg1_merry.jpg


1555026507235_weed_vol18_pg2_merry.jpg


1555026530563_weed_vol18_pg3_merry.jpg

Follow Mike Diana on Instagram

Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
