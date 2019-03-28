CULTURE
The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 17: King Kong vs. the Canna-Cat in an NYC Brawl
In this week's comic, New Yorkers are smoking other New Yorkers who've been turned into crystalline cannabis by the evil scientist. What will happen to the city? Where's Weed Dude?
Published on March 28, 2019

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the previous installment, shit hit the fan in the Big Apple after Weed Dude's nemesis — the evil scientist who turned him into talking THC — unleashed his canna-cat Misty on the city! 

The green beast of fury grew to a supernatural size and began wreaking havoc on New York, all while the evil scientist used his futuristic ganja gun to turn any passers-by into crystalline cannabis. 

In volume 17, Misty is still fucking up Manhattan... and even has a face-off with King Kong. Simultaneously, New Yorkers everywhere are smoking other New Yorkers who've been hit with the reefer ray-gun. What will happen to the city? Will everyone be turned into smokeable statues? There's only one way to find out. 

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the sixteenth installment here.

1553808159665_weed_vol17_pg1_merry.jpg


1553808185583_weed_vol17_pg2_merry.jpg


1553808209873_weed_vol17_pg3_merry.jpg

Follow Mike Diana on Instagram

Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
