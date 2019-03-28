The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 17: King Kong vs. the Canna-Cat in an NYC Brawl

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the previous installment, shit hit the fan in the Big Apple after Weed Dude's nemesis — the evil scientist who turned him into talking THC — unleashed his canna-cat Misty on the city!

The green beast of fury grew to a supernatural size and began wreaking havoc on New York, all while the evil scientist used his futuristic ganja gun to turn any passers-by into crystalline cannabis.

In volume 17, Misty is still fucking up Manhattan... and even has a face-off with King Kong. Simultaneously, New Yorkers everywhere are smoking other New Yorkers who've been hit with the reefer ray-gun. What will happen to the city? Will everyone be turned into smokeable statues? There's only one way to find out.

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the sixteenth installment here.









