The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 14: Bud Battles Against a Cannabis Cat-Monster

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In Vol. 14, we pick up where things left off: The evil weed scientist has unleashed a ferocious pot pussy against Weed Dude, Buck, and the Sex Robot, and they must duke it out with the not-so-cuddly kitten. But how do you best a canna-cat that's the size of a building?



Anyone who's ever been duped by a grass dealer in middle school knows there are two common herbs which look eerily similar to our favorite green plant: oregano and cat nip.... now take a guess which one will come in handy during Weed Dude's bud battle for the ages?



Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the thirteenth installment here.

