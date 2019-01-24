The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 13: Reefer Revenge Is A-Comin'

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.



In Vol. 13, Weed Dude, Buck, and the Sex Robot continue their mission to find the evil scientist who mutated our hemp hero and built the bot without any sex organs. They're pissed, to say the least, and are planning their revenge.



But the sinister prohibition scientist has plans of his own to mess with our marijuana mavericks...



Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the twelfth installment here.

