The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 13: Reefer Revenge Is A-Comin'
Welcome to lucky installment number 13 in our pot picaresque. In this edition of the comic, Weed Dude and the Sex Robot make progress on their vendetta against the sinister prohibition scientist.
Published on January 24, 2019

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In Vol. 13, Weed Dude, Buck, and the Sex Robot continue their mission to find the evil scientist who mutated our hemp hero and built the bot without any sex organs. They're pissed, to say the least, and are planning their revenge.

But the sinister prohibition scientist has plans of his own to mess with our marijuana mavericks...

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the twelfth installment here.

1548362581758_01_weed_vol13_merry.jpg

1548362597543_02_weed_vol13__merry.jpg

1548362616773_03_weed_vol13__merry.jpg

Follow Mike Diana on Instagram

Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
