The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 12: The Sex Robot Road Trip

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.



In Vol. 12 — our first installment of 2k19 — Weed Dude is still hanging with the Sex Robot. After messing with her CPU and turning her into a literal party machine in Vol. 10, she's no longer trying to grind Buck and Weed Dude to a pulp. After all, once you sesh with Weed Dude, how could you ever want to hurt the sweet leaf?



But the bot's one-time master — the evil scientist who originally conducted experiments on our hemp hero — deprived her of the one thing a sentient sex robot should have: a clitoris! Now, the three tokers are on a mission to find the bastard and serve some overdue justice!



Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the eleventh installment here.

Follow Mike Diana on Instagram