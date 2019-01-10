CULTURE
The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 12: The Sex Robot Road Trip
In the first "Weed Dude" of 2019, the killer Sex Robot experiences a change of heart and joins our hero's canna-crew. After all, once you sesh with him, how could you ever hurt this sweet leaf?
Published on January 10, 2019

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In Vol. 12 — our first installment of 2k19 — Weed Dude is still hanging with the Sex Robot. After messing with her CPU and turning her into a literal party machine in Vol. 10, she's no longer trying to grind Buck and Weed Dude to a pulp. After all, once you sesh with Weed Dude, how could you ever want to hurt the sweet leaf?

But the bot's one-time master — the evil scientist who originally conducted experiments on our hemp hero — deprived her of the one thing a sentient sex robot should have: a clitoris! Now, the three tokers are on a mission to find the bastard and serve some overdue justice!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the eleventh installment here.

1547146226656_weed_chapter12_pg1_merry.jpg

1547146369546_weed_chapter12_pg2_merry.jpg

1547146433766_weed_chapter12_pg3_merry.jpg

Follow Mike Diana on Instagram

Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
