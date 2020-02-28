CULTURE
The High Life of Weed Dude #38: Take Me to Your Dealer
AD
Weed Dude's marijuana speakeasy is so damn loud that an otherworldly visitor has taken note — an alien who wants to party, too!
Published on February 28, 2020

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In volume #38, the canna-crew's pot party is still ripping beneath the NYC courthouse. The sex robot is doing her bud-filled burlesque routine, and the tokers are loving Weed Dude's new grape-flavored nug. But the speakeasy (and grass) is so damn loud that it's attracted the attention of a special somebody... a UFO!

Yes, an extraterrestrial toker notices the large plumes wafting above the party and decides to stop by on his way to the White House. "Take Me to Your Dealer," says the famous blacklight poster, after all. 

Before long, Weed Dude gets the alien higher than a spaceship soaring through the cosmos. Turns out that both the guest and the weed are out of this world... But will the alien help our heroes legalize weed on planet Earth? There's only one way to find out.

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, revisit the previous installment here.

1582921286338_weed_vol_38_pg1_merry.jpg


1582921302669_weed_vol_38_pg2_merry.jpg


1582921317410_weed_vol_38_pg3_merry.jpg

Follow Mike Diana on Instagram

420
HUMOR
ART
ILLUSTRATION
MORE...
Mike Diana
FOLLOW
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE