The High Life of Weed Dude #37: Enter the Sativa Speakeasy (Password Needed!)
You won't be able to party in Weed Dude's new 420 speakeasy without a password. But here's a hint: ACAB forever!
Published on February 13, 2020

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In volume #37 of our series, Weed Dude and his friends make good on their promise to open a weed speakeasy — a bathtub gin ripper for the 420 generation. This is the Blazing '20s, after all. 

Beneath the New York courthouse, the canna-crew has organized a pot party unlikely any other: an open weed bar, ganja gift bags (featuring collectible bathtub miniatures full of weed), and live performances by a canna-comedian and the sex robot.

But once the speakeasy is in full swing, the wafts of weed smoke become so intense that they trail all the way up to the cosmos.... where an unidentified flying object takes notice. Are they extraterrestrial tokers, or will these aliens drop an otherwordly wet blanket on the festivities? There's only one way to find out!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, revisit the previous installment here.

1581624529890_weed_vol_37_pg1_merry.jpg


1581624552238_weed_vol_37_pg2_merry.jpg


1581624565501_weed_vol_37_pg3_merry.jpg

Follow Mike Diana on Instagram

Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
