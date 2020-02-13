The High Life of Weed Dude #37: Enter the Sativa Speakeasy (Password Needed!)

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In volume #37 of our series, Weed Dude and his friends make good on their promise to open a weed speakeasy — a bathtub gin ripper for the 420 generation. This is the Blazing '20s, after all.

Beneath the New York courthouse, the canna-crew has organized a pot party unlikely any other: an open weed bar, ganja gift bags (featuring collectible bathtub miniatures full of weed), and live performances by a canna-comedian and the sex robot.

But once the speakeasy is in full swing, the wafts of weed smoke become so intense that they trail all the way up to the cosmos.... where an unidentified flying object takes notice. Are they extraterrestrial tokers, or will these aliens drop an otherwordly wet blanket on the festivities? There's only one way to find out!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, revisit the previous installment here.









