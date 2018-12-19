The Ganja Grind: Pro Skater Stephen Lawyer Talks Spain, IG Hackers, and Pot Sponsors

Lead photo courtesy of Stephen Lawyer
Stephen Lawyer is your favorite Instagrammer’s favorite skateboarder. A supremely talented 26-year-old, Lawyer has amassed his own dedicated social media following, thanks to his IG video edits featuring impossibly-technical ledge tricks with more body twisting and feet contortion than a Cirque Du Soleil performer. With SoundCloud rap scoring the clips, his tendency to wear tri-color camo pants, designer snow goggles, and other outré outfits, Lawyer has become one of the skate industry’s most polarizing figures.
But offline and outside the skate park, Lawyer’s talent speaks for itself; so much so that San Diego-based skate company SK8Mafia decided it was time that he joined the pro ranks, and subsequently released his own board in iconic camo print. Lawyer’s professional promotion coincided perfectly with his latest video part, FAMO, a barrage of tech wizardry, long lines, and heavy hammers (in other words, really difficult tricks, pulled off back-to-back-to-back).
Follow Stephen Lawyer on Instagram
Follow Zach Harris on Twitter