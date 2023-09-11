CULTURE
The Beginner's Guide to E-Nails: Dabbing Made Simple
E-nails have turned dabbing herbal extracts into an art. Here's everything you need to know about e-nails and dabbing.
So, you've heard about dabbing, and you're interested in trying it out, but you're not sure where to start. Well, the universe led you to the right place: This is the internet’s go-to guide for the fundamentals of dabbing, focusing on one key component: an e-nail. 

What You Will Need to Dab

Dabbing requires a few specialized pieces of equipment, namely:

  • A dab rig: This water pipe is similar to a bong but designed specifically for dabbing.
  • A dabber tool: To handle your cannabis concentrates.
  • A torch or an e-nail: To heat the nail or banger where you'll place the concentrate.
  • Cannabis concentrates: Such as wax, shatter, or oil.

What is an E-Nail?

Let's talk about the e-nail, a revolutionary device that has dramatically simplified the dabbing process. An e-nail (short for electronic nail) is an electronically controlled heating element that attaches to your dab rig. Unlike using a traditional torch to heat your nail, the e-nail allows you to precisely control the temperature. This leads to a more consistent and enjoyable dabbing experience.

How to Use a Dab Rig with an E-Nail

  • Setup: Attach the e-nail to the dab rig and set your desired temperature. Wait for it to reach the set temperature.
  • Preparation: Use your dabber tool to take a small amount of cannabis concentrate.
  • Dabbing: Once the e-nail has reached your desired temperature, use the dabber tool to place the concentrate onto the e-nail.
  • Inhalation: Cover the dab rig with a carb cap and inhale through the mouthpiece. Remove the carb cap to clear the chamber.
  • Enjoy: Experience the immediate, potent effects that dabbing offers.

Using an e-nail takes the guesswork out of dabbing and provides a safer, more reliable experience. As a beginner, investing in an e-nail can make your introduction to dabbing less intimidating and more enjoyable.

By understanding what you'll need, what an e-nail is, and how to use a dab rig, you're now ready to explore the world of dabbing. Happy dabbing!

