So, you've heard about dabbing, and you're interested in trying it out, but you're not sure where to start. Well, the universe led you to the right place: This is the internet’s go-to guide for the fundamentals of dabbing, focusing on one key component: an e-nail.

What You Will Need to Dab

Dabbing requires a few specialized pieces of equipment, namely:

A dab rig: This water pipe is similar to a bong but designed specifically for dabbing.

A dabber tool: To handle your cannabis concentrates.

A torch or an e-nail: To heat the nail or banger where you'll place the concentrate.

Cannabis concentrates: Such as wax, shatter, or oil.

What is an E-Nail?

Let's talk about the e-nail, a revolutionary device that has dramatically simplified the dabbing process. An e-nail (short for electronic nail) is an electronically controlled heating element that attaches to your dab rig. Unlike using a traditional torch to heat your nail, the e-nail allows you to precisely control the temperature. This leads to a more consistent and enjoyable dabbing experience.

How to Use a Dab Rig with an E-Nail

Setup: Attach the e-nail to the dab rig and set your desired temperature. Wait for it to reach the set temperature.

Preparation: Use your dabber tool to take a small amount of cannabis concentrate.

Dabbing: Once the e-nail has reached your desired temperature, use the dabber tool to place the concentrate onto the e-nail.

Inhalation: Cover the dab rig with a carb cap and inhale through the mouthpiece. Remove the carb cap to clear the chamber.

Enjoy: Experience the immediate, potent effects that dabbing offers.

Using an e-nail takes the guesswork out of dabbing and provides a safer, more reliable experience. As a beginner, investing in an e-nail can make your introduction to dabbing less intimidating and more enjoyable.

By understanding what you'll need, what an e-nail is, and how to use a dab rig, you're now ready to explore the world of dabbing. Happy dabbing!