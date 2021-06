The 10 Most Crucial Covers and Rippin’ Remixes of Songs From “The Chronic”

In March 2020, the Library of Congress announced that it would preserve The Chronic by Dr. Dre in the National Recording Registry to forever honor its “cultural, historical, and aesthetic importance.”

Now, as a pitch-perfect highlight of this year’s 4/20, The Chronic by Dr. Dre is smoking up all major streaming services for the first time ever — and MERRY JANE is celebrating with a special Instagram Live DJ set by none other than Snoop Dogg himself. After all, Snoop’s artistry was introduced to the world on the landmark record, where the D-O double-G appeared on 13 of the album’s 17 tracks.

Dre’s planet-upending 1992 masterpiece will now be flowing forth on Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, and essentially everywhere you stream music to listen to, most likely through your Beats headphones co-created by — who else? — Dr. Dre.

The impact and influence of The Chronic on music, marijuana, and the entirety of society simply cannot be understated. Dre’s defining statement , released in the apocalyptic wake of the 1992 Los Angeles riots that followed the Rodney King verdict, permanently codified West Coast hip-hop and introduced a murderer’s row of talents that includes Snoop Dogg (of course), Daz Dillinger, Kurupt, Nate Dogg, Warren G, Lady of Rage, D.O.C, and RBX.

As Compton native The Game told LA Weekly , “The Chronic captured the reality that was with us — the black cloud over LA that existed after the riots. Robberies were at an all-time high. The National Guard was still in Compton. People were either very timid or very violent. Even if you were from Nebraska, all you had to do was listen to The Chronic and you could feel like a gangsta."

Pulitzer-Prize-winning Dre disciple Kendrick Lamar told Variety that The Chronic’s first single “Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang,” contains the greatest single verse of all time.

Summing it up for Rolling Stone , Kanye West wrote, “Do hip-hop producers hold Dr. Dre in high esteem? It's like asking a Christian if he believes Christ died for his sins… The Chronic is still the hip-hop equivalent to Stevie Wonder’s Songs In The Key Of Life. It’s the benchmark you measure your album against if you’re serious.”

Of course, a consciousness-cracking sonic boom like The Chronic reshapes and inspires more than just artists of the same genre, whether they’re professionals or amateurs, deeply dedicated to their craft, or just tapping into Dre for a good time.

With 4/20 at hand and The Chronic by Dr. Dre streaming everywhere, check out these ten covers of songs from the album. They range from rock star one-offs and multi-instrumental reimaginings, to hallucinatory electronic exercises and the palest posse you could ever imagine throwing down about “hoes and tricks.” Cheers to The Chronic, and a happy 4/20 to all music and marijuana fans across the globe!

“Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang”

By Sly 5th Avenue

The Chronic’s best-known song gets a proper symphonic interpretation as part of California Love: An Orchestral Tribute to Dr. Dre. Arranged and conducted by Sly 5th Avenue, this performance took place live at the Wilshire Ebell Theater on November 21st, 2015.

“Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang”

By Red Hot Chili Peppers

We all know “‘G’ Thang” instantly launched Snoop Dogg into his ongoing supernova icon status. And rock fans are forever grateful that SoCal funk lords the Red Hot Chili Peppers busted genres early on by asking Snoop to tour with them. So it only makes sense that RHCP’s bass genius Flea and madman drummer Chad Smith would suddenly whip out and work up a “‘G’ Thang” cover, smack in the middle of a stadium show.

“Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang”

By Paul the Trombonist

LA-based horn-player, keyboardist, DJ, and producer Paul Nowell built an epic YouTube following and scored numerous celebrity side gigs with his sliding brass takes on all kinds of music. Here he blows it out in honor of Dr. Dre — chronically.

“Bitches Ain’t Shit”

By YG featuring Tyga and Nipsey Hussle

Just about 20 years after The Chronic’s debut, Compton homie YG saluted his roots with this powerhouse cover in collaboration with Tyga and the late, great Nipsey Hussle. Roll one for Nipsey today, too.

“Bitches Ain’t Shit”

By Ben Folds

Born-to-be-mild indie pop pianist Ben Folds applies his hyper-polite approach to one of The Chronic’s most incendiary and controversial anthems. Hearing Ben’s voice and Dre’s lyrics combined sort of feels like drinking warm milk that’s been laced with pure THC.

“Bitches Ain’t Shit”

By Circulation Desk

Just in case anybody ever wondered if things could get more, uh, pale than Ben Folds, here’s Circulation Desk. You know the Pitch Perfect movies? This is sort of like Bitch Perfect, with a preppy cabal of white girls singing a capella, harmoniously intoning some of Dre’s harshest lyrics.

“Bitches Ain’t Shit”

By Filthy Frank

Freaky-deaky YouTube star Filthy Frank croons “Bitches Ain’t Shit” over a ukulele music bed while he’s wearing a bodysuit the color of Pepto Bismol and frolicking at an outdoor playground. By the end, he collapses into incoherence, and you’ll understand what Filthy Frank appears to be feeling.

“Fuck Wit’ Dre Day (and Everybody’s Celebratin’)”

By Jammin’ on the Ivories

Come hear Dre’s unforgettable riff and groove pounded out in a manner you likely never dreamed of, regardless of how much chronic you smoked to The Chronic. Jammin’ on the Ivories, the artist making the acoustic keys rock and groove here, is a master at reconfiguring seemingly impossible genres to fit his magical fingerwork.

“Let Me Ride”

By Tavo León

Pounding the skins along to a bass track, Tavo León highlights the rhythmic heart of “Let Me Ride” and lets it roll all over you.

“A N*gga Witta Gun (Chopped and Screwed)”

By DJ Psyckadelic

While Dr. Dre immortalized a legendary class of cannabis on The Chronic, DJ Psyckadelic’s “chopped and screwed” version of “Gun” brings to mind still more brain-bending chemicals. This is one intoxicating trip.